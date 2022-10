When it comes to trans rights, we all need our eyes on Arkansas

U.S. District Judge Jay Moody is set to hear evidence and testimony starting on Monday. Moody, you might recall, temporarily blocked the law from going into effect last year. The restrictive, discriminatory law infringes on free speech for physicians, as well as oversteps the rights of parents to make medical decisions for minors. It also, obviously, discriminates against trans youth.

Two physicians, along with four families of trans youth, sued the state of Arkansas on these bases. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the ACLU of Arkansas, the Walas Law Farm, Gill Ragon Owen, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP are representing them.

Parent Lacey Jennen, whose teenage daughter has received gender-affirming care, said in an interview with Associated Press that she never expected to have to fight for her daughter to be able to receive care her doctor believes is medically necessary. And, just as importantly, care that her daughter actively wants as well.

Parent Mo Banks, who is non-binary and has an openly trans daughter, told TIME in an interview that “there hasn’t been a day that’s gone by since the bill was introduced that I haven’t worried about the safety of my kid.” Banks added that no parent should have to deal with this.

The legal situation surrounding trans health care has been extremely complicated as of late. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson actually vetoed the ban on trans health care last year. But Republican lawmakers overrode his veto and enacted the measure into law themselves. From there, in August, a three-judge panel in appeals court upheld a ruling from Moody to temporarily block the state from actually enforcing the law. Now, the state of Arkansas has requested the full 8th Circuit appeals court review the case.

Imagine if conservatives fought this hard for anything that wasn’t rooted in hate?