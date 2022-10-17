A power plant devoted solely to crypto mining lacks a necessary air permit but remains in operation

Legislative public comment hearings and series of issues conferences are planned in the upcoming weeks concerning Greenidge Generation Station’s Title V air quality permit that was submitted to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). On Oct. 24th, two hearings will be held virtually, with both oral and written statements taken into account. Issues conferences will occur on Dec. 8th and 9th. The agency is using those conferences to clear up any confusion surrounding the permit denial and what is required of Greenidge Generation in order to renew its permit.

Few groups have been supportive of Greenidge Generation’s endeavors and the entities quoted by the company appear to only be interested in potential economic impacts that appear minuscule compared with the environmental harm caused by the station itself. According to the DEC, Greenidge Generation’s permit renewal was denied because the company hadn’t “demonstrated compliance with the requirements of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, including requirements regarding greenhouse gas emissions.”

Scientists have made it clear that switching to natural gas alone for power generation is simply not enough to address the climate crisis. Even the White House is aware of the ways that cryptocurrency harms the environment, to say nothing of the fact that crypto rarely, if ever uplifts marginalized communities. Earthjustice and community groups have vowed to continue the fight to shutter the Greenidge Generating Station. And New York state could lead the way in tightening restrictions on crypto emissions if Gov. Kathy Hochul signs a two-year mining expansion moratorium into law.