Tim Ryan calls out JD Vance's support for Alex Jones. Vance lies and Ryan drops the receipts on him

One such exchange came towards the end of the night when Ryan tried to hammer home that Vance, regardless of what you believe about political parties, has such low standards of both ethics and intelligence that it would be criminal to allow him to become a U.S. senator.

Ryan reminded the audience that it is this very same Vance who has openly and publicly said that Alex Jones—a man who just recently and deservedly was hit with almost $1 billion in compensatory damages because of how brutally, irresponsibly, and greedily he promoted the lie that the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 was a hoax—is a “reputable source of information.” That Alex Jones.

Vance’s response to this statement by Ryan was to say, and I quote, “This is a complete fabrication.” Ryan told him to stop lying since there’s a trail of receipts that people on the internets will find and put out there. “It’ll be like 30 minutes and we’re all going to know you’re lying.”

x J.D. Vance on 9/5/21: “Alex Jones is a far more reputable source of information than Rachel Maddow.”



Also J.D. Vance: “I never said that.” pic.twitter.com/OuBRR7xuhY — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 17, 2022

He wasn’t wrong.

x Alex Jones is a far more reputable source of information than Rachel Maddow.



One of them is censored by the regime. The other promoted by it. https://t.co/zPtXWMTQj9 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 5, 2021

Here’s a picture of it for posterity. It’s nice to have Greenwald in it as a reminder of what he now represents.

We all knew he said it. We all know that along with people like Trump and Greenwald, Vance represents the naked ambition for power and to control their destiny, no matter what the cost to others might be. In fact, they all have such bleak views of humanity that their belief in an oligarchical capitalist system, rigged from the top down, makes sense … to them.

Some people said that Vance didn’t actually vocalize his support of Jones.

x JD Vance stood up for Alex Jones. #OHSenDebatepic.twitter.com/9fIGCt1Jrb — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) October 17, 2022

Oh boy.

x Voters.



When Vance provably lies like this, he's doing it basically to your face.



Are you OK with that? — Reginald C (@logosmate) October 18, 2022

Let me get a little more analysis.