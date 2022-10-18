Daily Kos Elections 3Q 2022 Senate fundraising reports roundup

Wisconsin Democrat Mandela Barnes was one of the top fundraisers among Senate candidates in the third quarter of 2022.

Quarterly fundraising reports for federal candidates covering the period from July 1 to Sept. 30 were due at the Federal Elections Commission on Oct. 15 by midnight ET. Below is our chart of fundraising numbers for every major-party Senate candidate appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot, as well as select third-party candidates.

As always, all numbers are in thousands. The chart, and an explanation of each column, can be found below. You can also view this chart in spreadsheet form. In addition, we’ve put together a companion chart for the House.

x Embedded Content