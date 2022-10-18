Daily Kos Elections 3Q 2022 Senate fundraising reports roundup

Below is an explanation of each column:
- Under "Party," a designation including "-inc" refers to an incumbent.
- "3Q Raised" is the amount the candidate received in donations from donors during the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans.
- "Self-Fund" is the amount of contributions and/or loans a candidate made to their own campaign using their personal resources during the reporting period. This number, if any, is not counted in the "Raised" column.
- "Spent" is the amount of money the campaign spent during the reporting period.
- "Cash" is the total cash on hand the campaign had available at the end of the reporting period.
- "Raised CTD" is the amount the candidate had received in donations from donors cycle to date as of the end of the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans.
- "Self-Fund CTD" is the amount of contributions and/or loans a candidate had made to their own campaign using their personal resources cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period. This number, if any, is not counted in the "Raised CTD" column.
If you click through to view the above chart in spreadsheet form, you'll see three additional columns on the right-hand side:
- "Spent CTD" is the amount of money the campaign had spent cycle to date as of the end of the reporting period.
- "Transfer" is the amount of monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is counted in the "Raised" column.
- "Transfer CTD" is the amount of monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is counted in the "Raised CTD" column.
Ultimately, all money received from all sources is reflected in every candidate's cash on hand totals, less spending. You may find our chart for the previous fundraising quarter here.
