It's time for straight talk about abortion. But from Republicans, this time

“In 2021 there were only two late-term abortions that were performed what we would call post-viability, and both were horrific sets of circumstances where the life of the mother was in jeopardy and also this was not going to be a viable child anyway,” she told Politico. “So, to say it’s going to be a common occurrence, that’s misinformation.” But Republicans absolutely say that all the time, as if anyone is cheering for the limited set of circumstances in which post-viability abortions happen. There are two basic routes to a post-viability abortion: a wanted pregnancy that has gone horribly wrong in some way, or a pregnant person whose circumstances are so terrible that abortion has not been an option earlier on. The numbers of these abortions are low for a reason—and people in those positions should have access to the care they need.

Republicans also lie about what form of abortion bans they would support—anything to make themselves palatable to voters. “Just last year, Arizona passed a law that limits abortions after 15 weeks. I support that law. That’s where Arizonans find a reasonable place to draw the line. I support limits at the federal level, too,” Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters said in a recent debate. “I believe in limits. Mark Kelly believes in no limits at all.”

This is a lie about Mark Kelly, but it’s even more a lie about Blake Masters. In fact, Masters has said his preferred abortion policy is, “You make it illegal and you punish the doctors.” He’s said he supports a federal fetal personhood law, “ideally a Constitutional amendment.” Fetal personhood laws are not just total abortion bans, they criminalize abortion as murder, endanger IVF treatments, open up attacks on some forms of birth control, and subject pregnant people to surveillance and potentially forced medical treatments not in their best interest. That’s what Blake Masters really thinks—he just started trying to hide it when he realized his beliefs were a liability in a general election.

So Republicans should absolutely talk about abortion. They just need to be honest about it. Try to motivate their base by saying yes, they cheered the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the wave of state-level total abortion bans that followed. They accept, maybe even embrace, the delay or denial of treatment for miscarriages and non-viable pregnancies and the withholding of medications that could conceivably be used to end pregnancies as an outcome of the abortion bans they support. Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, West Virginia—this is the future Republicans want for the entire nation. Let’s hear from them about that.

