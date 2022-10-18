J.D. Vance pretends to be outraged after Tim Ryan calls him out for pushing racist conspiracy theory

“The conspiracy theory, which has found a home on the far-right fringes, broadly states that a Jewish-led cabal of liberals is trying to take power by replacing white voters with nonwhites by any means necessary, including immigration and interracial marriage,” NBC News reported. But if I may rebut NBC News here, it’s also been accepted and promoted by top elected Republicans, like House number three Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik was echoing this conspiracy theory last fall, claiming in ads that Democrats were seeking to “overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.” Just a few months later, a racist mass shooter who believed in this conspiracy theory would murder 10 Black New Yorkers going about their day.

x J.D. Vance (R) and Rep. Tim Ryan (D) clash over Ryan attacking Vance over "Great Replacement Theory":



Vance: "When the media and people like Tim Ryan accuse me of engaging in 'Great Replacement Theory' ... my biracial children get attacked."



Ryan: "I think I struck a nerve." pic.twitter.com/yvk6xaQ6Rx — The Recount (@therecount) October 18, 2022

Ryan brought up this horrific hate crime during Monday’s event, saying the conspiracy theory “was the motivator for the shooting in Buffalo, where that shooter had all these great replacement theory writings that J.D. Vance agrees with.” It is a fact that the Republican has steadily promoted this conspiracy theory. It is not some big secret. So he instead claimed that Ryan is “so desperate for political power that you’ll accuse me, the father of three beautiful biracial babies, of engaging in racism.” Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, is Indian American.

Vance then accused Ryan of being “so desperate not to have a real job that you’ll slander me and slander my family.” NBC News reported that Ryan, “with an amused expression on his face,” commented that he “struck a nerve with this guy.” Ryan clarified that he never brought up Vance’s kids. “Don’t spin this because you don’t want to talk about the fact that you’re with the extremists,” he said. The Democratic nominee’s account then shared the interview footage of Vance promoting the conspiracy theory:

x FACT CHECK: JD Vance did support the Great Replacement Theory. Roll tape.pic.twitter.com/BoKuo2eizh — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) October 18, 2022

Vance can act and dodge and obfuscate all he wants, but he made embracing racist bullshit critical to his electoral strategy. “Tens of millions of dollars were spent to amplify misinformation, xenophobia, and white nationalist conspiracy theories to Ohioans as Vance and his fellow Republicans competed to win the favor of both Donald Trump and his radicalized base,” America’s Voice Political Director Zachary Mueller wrote in May.

He and the organization have steadily documented this extremism, also noting that Vance has joined Republicans in pushing the trope about immigrants and fentanyl. “Vance has even gone so far as to suggest that President Joe Biden has intentionally allowed fentanyl to enter the U.S. through the southern border to kill off MAGA voters,” America’s Voice said. “But Vance’s own work on the opioid crisis is just as fraudulent as his attack line, with his non-profit little more than a front to funnel money to his political allies.”

"There's no big grand conspiracy,” Ryan said in a debate remark reported by Newsweek. “This is a country that's been enriched by immigrants from all corners of the world."

RELATED STORIES:

Racist 'great replacement' conspiracy theorist guest stars in ad from NRSC and Nevada's Adam Laxalt

Rep. Elise Stefanik promoted 'great replacement' conspiracy cited by Buffalo terrorist

Border Patrol union president and racist 'replacement' theory promoter makes hate group appearance