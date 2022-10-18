Special master loses patience with Trump's nonsense objections: 'Where's the beef?'

The reasons listed on what was apparently a quite skimpy list from Trump attorney Jim Trusty caused Judge Dearie more than one headache. For example, there was one document that Trump claimed was “personal property” and was also covered by executive privilege. Dearie challenged Trusty concerning how it was possible that a document could fall into both these categories. As reported by CNN, Dearie said, “Unless I’m wrong—and I’ve been wrong before—there’s certainly an incongruity there.”

It may take someone of a certain age to remember the ad campaign to which Dearie was referring when he mentioned “beef,” but it doesn’t take any background in either advertising or law to understand his frustration. Trump was apparently doing what he always does: throw things against the wall to see if something will stick. Or at least, if something will clog up progress.

Dearie also noted that some of the documents that Trump was claiming as protected by attorney-client privilege didn’t seem to be sourced from an attorney. Trusty promised to get back the judge on how a document from a third party could still be protected, which should be an interesting—or, at least, funny—legal claim when it arrives.

At one point Trusty claimed that a letter written to the Department of Justice itself should be considered private. When Dearie asked how that was possible, Trusty said because the letter was unsigned, and had not been sent. Dearie asked the DOJ to check and see if they had received a copy of the letter before looking into it further. “I don’t want to be dealing with nonsense objections and nonsense assertions,” said Dearie, “especially when I have one month to deal with who knows how many assertions.”

During that call, Trump attorney Jim Trusty also insisted that they needed another 10 days to review the files before making any claims of privilege. This is after District Court Judge Aileen Cannon already granted Trump what he wanted by halting Dearie’s earlier proposal for “rolling submissions,” or dealing with the collection of documents in a series of groups, insisting that everything come in at once, and extending the end of the process until November 30. The request didn’t meet with any enthusiasm.

During the call, Dearie tried to get some sense of just how many claims he was going to be reviewing as special master. Did he need to hire additional staff? Out of the 11,000 documents, was Trump going to claim privilege over 10, or was it going to be 10,000? Trusty didn’t seem prepared to answer this question. He also wasn’t prepared to provide Dearie with such basic information as a list of Trump’s past and current attorneys, so that names could be checked against claims of attorney-client privilege.

When it comes to the greatly reduced number of pages, the DOJ had a simple explanation: a consultant hired to scan documents had taken the 11,000 documents and multiplied by 18, which is a typical length for business documents. However, the DOJ attorney acknowledge that not only was the real number much smaller, but that 200,000 documents would not have even fit in the 32 boxes removed from the site.

