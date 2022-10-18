This week in the war on voters: GOP moves to redefine ‘Black’ to minimize voting power in the South

Since the 2003 Georgia v. Ashcroft Supreme Court Ruling, the definition of “Black” has been anyone who’s checked that box on the census—even if they also check another race.

The Alabama GOP is hoping to limit that definition to only those who solely check Black. And in Louisiana, they’d like “Black” folks to be those who only check either Black alone or Black and white, NPR reports.

Eventually, Alabama dropped its “single-race Black metric” before appealing its redistricting case to the Supreme Court, but Louisiana has stayed the course and is asking the court to look to redefining Black. Ultimately, how the court rules could have long-term ramifications for how districts are drawn, how Section 2 is used, and just how much the GOP will be allowed to suppress the voting rights of people of color under a radical interpretation of the law. Voting rights activists are anxiously watching.

Prior to the 2000 census, Americans were given only one option when it came to race. There was no opportunity to tick off one’s various racial identities.

Ann Morning, a professor of sociology at New York University who studies racial classification and has served as an outside adviser to the Census Bureau, tells NPR that "2000 was really a watershed moment for the U.S. census because it was the first time in American history that all Americans got the opportunity to identify themselves with more than one race.”

Those changes presented new challenges in voting laws. So the White House's Office of Management and Budget created guidance for folks who identified as multiracial. If you ticked off “Black” and another race, you were still counted as Black. And essentially, this settled things and how we draw maps today is based on this data. But Republicans in the South want to call that into question.

"It was a mild surprise that a group that had in many places tried their best not to talk about race, at least in the formal proceedings, all of a sudden took a very, let's just say, staunch and, I'd say, retrograde understanding of race and decided to say that in court,” Kareem Crayton, a former law professor, and redistricting consultant who advised Alabama's Democratic state House minority leader during the drawing of the state's new congressional map, told NPR.

Crayton added:

"It also made me wonder how much the Republican lawmakers were willing to just take their chances in court. That is, maybe this legislature looked at the U.S. Supreme Court and said, 'You know, we're going to try our hand at revisiting what most people thought about both racial definitions and, frankly, the state of the law on race and how race is used.’”

Here’s a little gerrymandering background from the History Channel: