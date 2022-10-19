Michigan gubernatorial candidate blames parents and 'critical race training' for school shootings

She is no Gov. Whitmer

Back in February, Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan, Tudor Dixon, spoke to the Michigan Chinese Conservative Alliance. She did this by way of a Zoom meeting, and some of that meeting has made its way to the news. At one point, Dixon, a big proponent of creating student accounts for children in order to siphon off public education money into private schools, told the audience that the way to deal with school shootings is to get rid of the Critical Race Theory “training” that has literally never been taught in any public school. According to Dixon, “in most, almost all of these cases,” the warning signs about the student perpetrating the violent gun crime are both the school's and the child’s parents’ faults.

Did you get that? It’s not going to get easier when you read how she jumps to CRT as the issue here. She specifically refers to the 2021 school shooting murder of four high school students at Oxford High School in Michigan by Ethan Crumbley. There were red flags around Crumbley’s deteriorating mental health and his parents’ strange handling of their son—which included purchasing a gun for him.

“Our schools have become so lax on allowing this, allowing parents to break the contract and then extend the rules or change the wording or allowing them to have a child that is in desperate need of help to go back into a classroom. And then tragedy happens. So, we need to see be seeing this ahead of time, and we need to have training. Instead of doing all this critical race training, how about we have training on spotting an emergency before it happens?”

You get that?