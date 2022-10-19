Val Demings ripped Rubio a new one at their sole debate. It was refreshing

Rep. Val Demings of Florida ain't playing in her bid to flip Florida’s Senate seat. The former Orlando police chief was uniquely suited to tackle head on two of this cycle's top issues—abortion and crime—and she used them to wipe the floor with her Republican rival, Sen. Marco Rubio, at their sole debate Tuesday night.
Rubio, who once told student survivors of the Parkland shooting he would back further gun restrictions, backed away from the position at the debate. The GOP senator claimed that adding age restrictions for certain guns wouldn't help and expanding background checks wouldn't have prevented a series of mass shooting in the state.
Demings blasted Rubio for making "promises that you had no intentions to keep."Turning to Rubio and raising her finger at him, Demings charged, “How long will you watch people being gunned down in first grade, fourth grade, high school, college, church, synagogue, a grocery store, a movie theater, a mall and a night club — and do nothing?”
Rubio just looked down at his lectern waiting for Demings' smackdown to end.
