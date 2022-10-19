Val Demings ripped Rubio a new one at their sole debate. It was refreshing

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida (left) and Rep. Val Demings (right)

A similar scene played out on the issue of abortion.

Rubio repeatedly dodged several queries about whether he would vote in favor of national abortion ban without exceptions, saying it couldn't muster the support in Congress.

But the Senator also claimed the mantle of being "100 percent pro-life," saying that he has only supported legislation that includes exceptions because it stands a chance of passing Congress.

Rubio wanted to have it both ways, getting credit for being anti-abortion and opposing exceptions, while taking the edge off his zealotry by claiming to be a pragmatist about what is politically feasible.

Demings had thoughts.

“As a police detective who investigated cases of rape and incest, no, senator, I don’t think it’s OK for a 10-year-old girl to be raped and have to carry the seed of her rapist,” she said. “No, I don’t think it’s OK for you to make decisions for women and girls as a senator. I think those decisions are made between the woman, her family, her doctor and her faith.”

