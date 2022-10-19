Texas schools are sending DNA kits home with kids, just in case their bodies need to be identified

The law didn’t go into effect in time for the Uvalde massacre, but the next mass murder of children and teachers in school? Texas will be ready for that.

Texas Republicans aren’t even bothering to pretend they don’t know that another school shooting will happen. They aren’t looking away from the fact that children’s bodies will be so torn up by a barrage of bullets that no one can tell who they are. They’re treating all that as an inevitability that just needs to be handled.

Make it more difficult for 18-year-olds who’ve made social media threats to commit kidnapping, rape, and school shootings to buy semi-automatic weapons? Nah, Texas Republicans would never. The answer to repeated school massacres is to turn schools into fortresses and swab all the kids for DNA in advance of their murders.

This is the Republican Party in 2022: Refuse to accept the results of any election you don’t win. Ban abortion and force women having miscarriages to wait until their lives are at risk before they get the care they need. And instead of trying to stop school shootings, treat the mass murder of children as a logistical problem to plan for.

