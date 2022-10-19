First-ever offshore wind energy lease sale off the coast of California to take place in December

Also on Tuesday, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) released a study assessing growth in the offshore wind industry. The report was created with support from the Department of Energy’s Wind Energy Technologies Office and paints a promising picture of the industry’s future. Already, 40 gigawatts’ worth of offshore wind projects are in development, and even more modest scenarios estimate that continued development will allow for 15,000 full-time jobs in order to meet the Biden administration’s offshore wind power goals.
“Our report offers high-level takeaways for every part of the industry, whether you’re a community college, a four-year degree program, or a union,” report co-author and NREL Senior Project Leader Chloe Constant said in a press release. “I hope this study helps clarify where efforts are aligned and where they aren't so these stakeholders can take actions to help the industry realize the greatest domestic job opportunity.”
The NREL is continuing its studies on the offshore wind industry and plans to analyze which regions may be neglected by the offshore wind boom when jobs become available, and better identify any needs in the various sectors that together make it possible for offshore wind power generation.
