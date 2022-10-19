First-ever offshore wind energy lease sale off the coast of California to take place in December

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is looking to hold five California offshore wind energy lease sales altogether, totaling more than 370,000 acres.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will hold its first two offshore energy lease sales off the California coast on Dec. 6, BOEM’s parent agency, the Interior Department, announced on Tuesday. The lease sales include two areas off California’s north coast near Humboldt and three areas off the central coast near Morro Bay. The total size encompassing the lease sales is 373,268 acres. That vast area could allow for more than 4.5 gigawatts of energy with the ability to power more than 1.5 million homes.

That type of energy generation could chip away at the Biden administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030. The White House is hoping to deploy 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind by 2035. Sales on the west coast build off of the 10 offshore wind lease sales already conducted for the Atlantic Ocean, from Massachusetts to North Carolina, and signals a strong commitment to a booming industry. California has its own ambitious offshore wind goals and is hoping to add 25,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy to its grid by 2035.