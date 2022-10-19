'Silence on this speaks volumes': Brittney Griner wouldn't be in a Russian prison if she were white

WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, waiting for her verdict before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow on Aug. 4, 2022.

Statements of solidarity and support for WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner poured in on her birthday Tuesday, which was also the 243rd day Griner spent in Russian custody after being convicted of possession of cannabis despite having a medical marijuana card that allowed her legal access in the United States.

Stephen Curry, star point guard for the Golden State Warriors, used his team's championship ring ceremony on the NBA’s opening night to renew the media's focus on Griner's case following her nine-year sentence.

“We want to continue to use our platform and the opportunity to shout out a very special member of the basketball community,” Curry said at the Chase Center in San Francisco. “Brittney Griner’s birthday is today. She’s 32 years old. We want to continue to let her name be known (...) It’s been 243 days since she’s been wrongfully incarcerated in Russia. We hope that she comes home soon.”

And with those words expressed in similar fashion among a host of celebrities and noted journalists, some Twitter users only zeroed in on the word “wrongfully.” It trended into Wednesday morning.

