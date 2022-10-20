British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after chaotic six weeks in office

In September, Truss’ brand new administration immediately disintegrated into finger-pointing after their first stab at a budget generated huge push back from both right and left, sending markets into a tailspin. In particular, massive unfunded tax cuts, on top of other unfunded tax cuts that had been executed under Johnson, immediately destroyed what little faith people were placing in Truss to calm a British economy already heading for the rocks.

Just three days ago, Conservatives were forced to come back to the well with a revised version of their budget scheme which scrapped almost everything that had been in the first version. The tax cuts were largely gone, but so was most of a plan that Truss had been touting to save the average UK citizen from rising energy prices by capping fuel costs. The result was a budget that seemed to offer nothing to anyone. It also seemed to reveal what everyone suspected from the beginning—Truss had no real plan at all.

On Wednesday, the Conservatives actually won a vote that defeated a Labour attempt to ban fracking in the UK. But the process was so unruly, that even former Truss allies seemed disgusted. That included charges that people had been physically bullied into voting against the bill. And this may have been the last straw for Truss.

The six weeks under Truss seemed to be much like the last few months under Johnson: One series of resignations after another, with no one willing to take the blame, and no one seemingly at the helm of the Conservative Party. What happens now is still in doubt, with some suggesting that Johnson might actually be in the running for a comeback after his brief vacation.