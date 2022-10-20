LIVE: Follow along for Day 12 of the Oath Keepers sedition trial

The Old Leadership Chat participants: ("Leadership intel sharing secured" was the chat group name on Jan. 6)Rhodes Meggs Watkins, SoRelle, Joshua James, Paul Stamey, Doug Smith (aka Ranger Doug)
OK FL Hangout chat participants on Jan 6: Rhodes, Meggs, Harrelson, James, Hackett, Moerschel, Young, Berry, Bronw, Bittner, Steele, Dolan.
Nestler notes: James is from Alabama not Florida
Vetted OK FL Hangout chat participants on Jan 6 (vetted meaning chatters were authenticated by OK, this was taken from Aaron Stone's phone): Meggs, Harrelson, Hackett, Moerschel, Berry, Dolan Young, Bittner and Brown
Jan 5/6 DC Op Intel team participants in chat: Rhodes, Michael Greene, Siekerman, Joshua James
F.O.S Chat - Friends of Stone chat participants: Rhodes, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Ali Alexander, Kellye SoRelle
