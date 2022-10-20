Parler accidentally exposes prominent users’ email addresses, triggering epic ‘Reply-All’ nightmare

Adam Ryan was the first person to point this out.

Parler sent an email to all users with 300+ of their verified users CC'd instead of BCC'd



Now hundreds of people are replying and everyone has access to the personal emails of many verified users and Parler investors pic.twitter.com/pjjxJtM6dD — Adam Ryan 🤝 (@AdamRy_n) October 17, 2022

And here is a response to that.

Tech news outlet Gizmodo reports that the people effectively doxed by their own right-wing hate machine were Parler users with “Gold Badges.” This is like a tier above Twitter’s “blue checks.” According to Parler, the Gold Badge:

This badge indicates the account is owned by notable influencers, celebrities, journalists, media organizations, public officials, government entities, businesses, organizations, non-profits, or anything of-the-like. The Gold Badge is intended to protect well known public figures and organizations against impersonation. In order to qualify for this badge, the account must provide proof of existence to Parler through various means depending on the type of account.

Who has a Gold Badge on Parler? The Daily Dot reports that people like Matt Walsh (anti-trans looney toon), Tim Pool (what if a somehow less funny Joe Rogan and a somehow less intelligent version of Ben Shapiro had a show), along with aides and former aides to conservative luminaries like Rep. Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn, someone working for Sen. Ted Cruz, and Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Lee. The @TrackInflation Twitter account wrote of the fallout:

“The email chain was incredible. Just a bunch of nobody verified accounts pushing their own product. Racial slurs. Upset individuals getting doxxed. One guy was pushing racist websites he ran. Incredible group of folks here.”

The big problem for conservative hucksters is that they never start with the product, they start with the con. This frequently means that creating something worthwhile is very low on the priority list. Instead, getting quick money and handing off the scam potato to the next pyramid scheme contestant is the number one mission.

