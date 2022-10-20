The GOP’s only answer to what they say is a crime crisis is Herschel Walker’s fake badge

Now if you want to talk about crime....

Republican candidates for every just about every office love talking about crime, and how Democrats are responsible for all of it, but when it comes to actually doing something about, they come up empty. It’s particularly true for Republicans running in the Senate battleground states, where ads like this one and this one from the Mitch McConnell-linked Senate Leadership Fund Super Pac in Pennsylvania dominate.

But if you go to Republican candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign website and find your way to issues, you’ll find precious little on crime, other than his “law enforcement” page, which says he’s “a strong supporter of our law enforcement and will give them a powerful voice in Washington,” and a pledge to “support efforts to ensure they always have the resources they need to do their job.” That’s it. Oz’s anti-crime policy page.

That’s true of the battleground Republican Senate candidates, a Daily Beast review has found. Funding the police is just about all those candidates commit to, and the one who has tried to make his reputation on fighting illegal drugs—J.D. Vance—“does not have any crime platform on his website at all.”

Mr. Deputy Herschel Walker did not return the Daily Beast’s calls when they asked for his plans for combatting the crime he imagines he has been deputized to fight. That despite the fact that the nice blonde lady in her suburban kitchen in this ad from the McConnell Super PAC says that crime is “running rampant.” And it’s all Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D) fault, if you can believe it. Which of course you can’t.

