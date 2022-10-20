The GOP’s only answer to what they say is a crime crisis is Herschel Walker’s fake badge

If we’re going to talk crime, let’s talk crime. Let’s talk about what the American public thinks about crime: “Mass shootings topped Americans’ list of crime-related concerns at 55%, a 6-point increase since July 2021, while 53% identified gun violence as worrying, a 9-point bump from last year.” That’s according to a survey released this month from the progressive consortium Navigator Research, reported here by Kerry Eleveld.
Guns. Murders by guns. That’s what has people worried in that survey, along with “hate crimes and domestic terrorism, issues number three and four, respectively.” Where is murder by guns happening the most? In the red states where Republican leaders have allowed guns to proliferate. Third Way (yeah, Third Way) decided to delve into the issue earlier this, and here’s what they found: “In 2020, per capita murder rates were 40% higher in states won by Donald Trump than those won by Joe Biden.”
Not just 2020: “8 of the 10 states with the highest murder rates in 2020 voted for the Republican presidential nominee in every election this century.” The state with the highest murder rate in the country is Mississippi, and even if the city of Jackson, with its Democratic mayor, were taken out of the calculus, Mississippi would still have the highest murder rate.
Here’s a grim statistic from a blue state Republicans love to hate: California. For the last five years, Kern County in that state has had the highest murder rate in the whole state. The county seat is Bakersfield, which has a Republican county executive, a Republican mayor, and is represented by Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Speaking of Republican mayors:
“The way Republicans are talking about crime makes it sound like we’ve returned to peak violent crime in 1991,” one expert told the Daily Beast. “The reality is that violent crime is much, much lower… Politicians who play up violent crime are contributing to perceptions among the public that crime is out of control.”
What is out of control, and the Navigator poll reflects that, is gun violence and mass shootings because of the proliferation of guns, as well as the pervading concern of growing domestic terrorism coming from the far right—thanks in the main to Republicans.
That’s what Democrats can and should talk about in answering the soft-on-crime charge. Republicans have literally handed leadership to violent right-wing extremists and helped the gun industry create their army.
