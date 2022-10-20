Arizona officials refer report of voter intimidation to Department of Justice

As early voting begins across the country, Big Lie fanatics find themselves living the purest form of their paradoxical existence. How do you pretend you believe in a one-citizen, one-vote democracy while trying as hard as possible to stop citizens from voting for things you don’t want them to vote for? It’s tough being a part of such a large project. The logical flaws inherent in the Big Lie position are made sensical to believers only through the GOP’s fascist tactics. When you have governors like Ron DeSantis using law enforcement to intimidate citizens away from voting, it makes Regular Joe Fascist feel a lot more secure in his own anti-democracy positions.

On Thursday, just one week after early voting began in Arizona, state officials called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a possible case of voter intimidation at a Maricopa County drop box. According to Reuters, a group of people “followed a voter” as the voter went to drop off their ballot at the official early voting dropbox at the Juvenile Justice Court drop box in Mesa.

To clarify, that is the whole story. A voter was dropping a ballot off at a drop box for ballots. A “group of people” found this suspicious. Those people, not the voter, were reported to Maricopa County officials and are currently under investigation for possible voter intimidation.

CNN asked GOP Big Lie brigade member Kari Lake about the “incident.” Lake, siding with those now under investigation, told CNN, “I haven’t heard anything about it. It just shows you how concerned people are, though. People are so concerned about the integrity of our election, and this is another reason, Kate, this is another reason we have to restore integrity.”

