Student debt relief application is officially launched: Take action now

The Biden administration’s student debt relief application opened in beta form last weekend and officially on Wednesday, and the early reviews are great: It is incredibly simple. But applying for that aid is not the only important action related to student debt relief right now, because two very important deadlines are coming up.

The deadline to apply for a waiver for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is October 31.

There’s a November 3 deadline for people defrauded by a long list of for-profit colleges and universities to apply for borrower defense.

If you’re a public servant, your time to apply to have your monthly payments applied to PSLF, so that your debt can be wiped clean after 10 years, is running out very quickly. If you went to one of the 150 for-profit schools listed in Sweet v. Cardona, time to get your application in for relief is running out almost as fast.

And if you’re in neither of those groups, but you have undergraduate, graduate, or Parent Plus loans held by the Education Department, you are now able to apply for elief. Eight million people applied for that during the beta launch, seeking the $10,000 in relief for people earning less than $125,000 a year, $250,000 for couples. Pell Grant recipients under that income limit can get up to $20,000 in relief. Although borrowers have until December 31, 2023 to apply, there’s a reason to do that quickly, too: The current student loan payment pause ends on December 31, 2022, and people who apply for relief by November 15 can have their applications processed before that ends.

