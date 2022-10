California's 2020 wildfire season may have cost the state 18 years of emissions reduction progress

Jerrett is an environmental health sciences professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and has spent his career diligently researching the impact of emissions, from how traffic affects humans to how we can better monitor air pollution exposure. He and the study’s authors are pushing for wildfire emissions monitoring—something California will finally undertake as part of its overall emissions tracking in keeping with guidance from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Researchers are also pushing for changes in forest management policies “focused on fire suppression rather than on preventive measures such as mechanical clearing and prescribed burning activities also likely increases the risk of large, destructive wildfires,” they write. California doesn’t exist in a vacuum, and researchers acknowledge that the historic 2020 state wildfire season does have global implications.

Though 2021 was a less severe year, wildfires elsewhere in the world emitted the equivalent of half of the E.U.’s annual emissions, according to Bloomberg. The latest IPCC report calls for a suite of solutions to mitigate wildfires, including controlled burns, injecting particles into the atmosphere that reflect sunlight, and using crop residues for bioenergy. These varied solutions show that, though there are many factors that ignite and worsen wildfires, there are also quite a few ways to address those risks.

Democrats can build a blue wave if we get out every voter. Click here to find out all the ways you can help in the last days before Election Day.