Oct. 29 is last day to write letters to Democratic-leaning voters. Make your voice heard!

With all the media hype about poll numbers, and who's up or who's down, it's best to focus on who is actually voting—and what we can do to get out more of the Democratic vote.

Early voting started in Georgia on Monday, and the numbers so far are very encouraging. More than 131,000 people headed to the polls on the first day of early voting. That single-day turnout shattered all midterm records and nearly matched the 2020 presidential election. And despite Gov. Kemp's efforts to suppress the vote in communities of color, Black voters comprised a historically high percentage of these first-day early voters.

If we can keep up this enthusiasm, we can win the midterms.

And voting season has only just begun. In recent months, Vote Forward volunteers have written 4.2 million "please-vote" letters to Democratic-leaning voters in swing states, stockpiling them for the Oct. 29 Big Send date to drop them in the mailbox. Daily Kos Community members have been a key part of this effort, but our goal is to help Vote Forward reach 10 million.

Can you commit to writing five letters a day between now and Oct. 29?

All you have to do is create an account at Vote Forward (or log in), “adopt” Democratic-leaning voters who could use an extra nudge to vote, and write handwritten, heartfelt letters asking them to cast a ballot. Vote Forward even gives you a template!

The last step? On next Saturday, Oct. 29, drop them in the mailbox.

Whether you’re writing from a place of anger or passion or hope, this is a great chance to let your fellow constituents know why voting is so important.

Click to join in the most popular get-out-the-vote activity in Daily Kos history, now in our third election cycle. Sign up or log into your Vote Forward account, and help us write 10 million letters to Democratic-leaning voters in swing states.

Can't volunteer? Chip in $5 to help Daily Kos get out the Democratic vote.

Looking for even more opportunities to help get out the vote? Check out 2022 GOTV page!