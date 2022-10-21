LIVE: Following for Day 13 of the Oath Keepers sedition trial

Bright asks Drew about text from Michael Greene to the DC OP Jan 6 21 channel (included Rhodes etc) sent 1/6 at 2:15PM"We need to regroup any members who are not on mission.”
Bright says that it is not possible for Drew to testify to the exact meaning of the "we need to regroup any members who are not on a mission"I can compare it to the statements - Drew begins, before Bright interrupts her with an objection for being "nonresponsive"
Mehta asks Bright to get on the in-courtroom phone for a sidebar, raising issue over phrasing. Bright ends up rephrasing it.
