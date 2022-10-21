Bannon continues defiance of Jan. 6 committee at sentencing hearing. Now it's on to his appeal

That strategy continued in court on Friday morning, as Bannon’s lawyers argued that the case—in which, again, a jury found him guilty—should never have been brought and “Mr. Bannon should make no apologies.” Not only should Bannon not apologize, his lawyer said, but defying the Jan. 6 committee subpoena was “the type of conduct we should be encouraging in this country.” In short, they were egging the judge on to give Bannon the harshest possible sentence, and setting up the argument that he is a martyr. Bannon will most likely profit from that.
While he tried to wiggle out of incarceration, Bannon was less worried about being fined. ”Rather than disclose his financial records, a requirement with which every other defendant found guilty of a crime is expected to comply, the Defendant informed Probation that he would prefer instead to pay the maximum fine. So be it,” the sentencing memo noted. “This Court should require the Defendant to comply with the bargain he proposed when he refused to answer standard questions about his financial condition.” Each contempt count carried a maximum fine of $100,000. Obviously, the judge went much, much smaller.
The judge said Bannon can remain free while he appeals.
