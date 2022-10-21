Bannon continues defiance of Jan. 6 committee at sentencing hearing. Now it's on to his appeal

Former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine on Friday morning, months after a jury took less than three hours to find him guilty of two charges of criminal contempt of Congress—Willful Failure to Appear for Testimony, and Willful Failure to Provide Records—for his refusal to comply with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee. Bannon’s sentence is technically two four-month sentences to be served concurrently.

Bannon asked for probation or home confinement, but by statute, he faced a mandatory 30 days in prison, and the Department of Justice asked for six months, citing his “bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt.”

“The Defendant has expressed no remorse for his conduct and attacked others at every turn. The Court should reject the Defendant’s request to be credited with acceptance of responsibility that he has never shown,” prosecutors wrote.