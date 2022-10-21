Newsmax bans Lara Logan after she claims elites ‘dine on the blood of children’

Two years after surviving a horrific sexual attack while covering an event in Egypt in 2011, she took to the airwaves in 2013 to apologize for inaccurate reporting on a story about the Benghazi attack. In a review of her coverage of the story, CBS News found there was a conflict of interest, and she failed to verify her sources. She was placed on a leave of absence in 2013 and left the network for good in 2018—and that’s when things began to go haywire.

In 2019, Logan turned up on the conservative Mike Drop podcast, hosted by retired Navy SEAL Mike Ritland, where she said the news media is “mostly liberal,” and “most” journalists are left. Then in 2020, Logan took a job at Fox News and compared Dr. Anthony to a Nazi war criminal, and even Fox gave her the boot.

Logan landed at Newsmax not long after, where for the last few weeks, she’s been spewing her QAnon tropes and solidifying her place in right-wing cuckoo land on former Fox News host Eric Bolling’s program, The Daily Beast reports.

During her latest interview with Bolling, when asked about immigrants being bussed to New York City from Texas and other red states, Logan launched into a completely weird diatribe about immigration as a “spiritual battle” about God and good and evil and Satan and the “end times.”

Then she said that “open borders is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all these people who are his stooges and his servants.”

She added that folks at the World Economic Forum want us “eating insects, cockroaches, while they dine on the blood of children,” a reference to a staple in QAnon conspiracy based on an antisemitic trope, the Independent reports.

x Lara Logan says "the open border is Satan's way of taking control of the world," adding "The ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children...They're not going to win" pic.twitter.com/S6W4GgbAJh — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 20, 2022

And if all that isn’t enough, Logan went on to refer to the “global cabal” inside the United Nations and documents she said she’d personally seen outlining a plot to encourage migrants to come to the U.S. and “dilute the pool of patriots”—a reference to the “Great Replacement” theory, the racist rhetoric that posits that liberals have a plan to replace the white Republican voting bloc with nonwhite migrants in order to gain control of the country.

x Lara Logan reveals to Newsmax that she spoke to a man who said “he infiltrated the global cabal at the UN,” and had papers to prove they had a plan to “infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants” to “dilute the pool of patriots” so they could take over the US. pic.twitter.com/gG6dTLsMko — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2022

“It’s really interesting because we live in a moment where you can see all over the place that this administration is desperate to incite some kind of event,” Logan said, according to The Daily Beast. “Incite people to act that will prove the lie of white terrorism and white supremacy in America today and give them an excuse to crack down. They need a Reichstag fire.”

Logan’s antisemitism has become transparent in the last few months. Media Matters reported in March that Logan shared a claim on her Gettr account alleging that Jews were masterminding a civil war in the U.S.

It’s evident from the clips that Newsmax and its host Bolling aren’t disagreeing with Logan, but since the channel is in the middle of a $1.6 billion civil suit from Dominion over allegations that the network aired false election fraud claims about the company, it’s hard to fight over Logan’s nonsense.

According to ABC News, Dominion’s complaint against Newsmax alleges that the network "manufactured, endorsed, repeated, and broadcast a series of verifiably false yet devastating lies about Dominion."

