Democratic candidate turns Republican governor into laughing liar during Oklahoma debate

In the exchange, Ms. Hofmeister makes it clear that Republicans are not only weak on crime, they are the overseers of the states with the highest violent crime rates in the country. Addressing Stitt’s record directly, she knocks out some easy-to-understand data, “So let’s talk about the facts. The fact is, the rates of violent crime are higher in Oklahoma under your watch, then in New York and California.” The entire time Hofmeister says this—all eleven seconds of it—Stitt repeatedly lies and says, “It’s not true.” Stitt then laughs incredulously, while moderator, Tres Savage, sounding like a hack from way back, says “Well, we will have that fact-checked by the Frontier.”

Gov. Stitt then interrupts Hofmeister to ask the audience, “Hang on, Oklahomans, do you think we have higher crime than New York or California?” He doesn’t get the response he is looking for, but it’s also such an obvious attempt at reaching the ignorance of racism. Hey you, those cities that we’ve coded as being filled with non-white folks—the ones we are always accusing of threatening to come and steal your stuff—don’t you think it’s impossible that we might have a less-safe standard of living than them?

Not surprisingly, according to the Washington Post, Tres forgot to follow up with the audience during the debate to say that Hofmeister was 100 percent correct and Gov. Stitt was 100 percent lying, as Oklahoma’s homicide rate is almost twice that of New York and 50% higher than California. Good news for Oklahoma, though: Its murder rate is lower than in Louisiana and Mississippi!

This isn’t new news. For some time now, the GOP, faced with facts concerning gun violence and Republican-led higher rates of gun violence in their municipalities, have just flat-out lied and denied facts are real. You can see a map of murder rates in the United States, by state here.

You can watch the whole debate down here—if you’d like. WARNING: Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks a lot during it.

