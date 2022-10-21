Concerns for Black women's safety only taken seriously after woman escapes alleged kidnapper

According to CNN, the 22-year-old woman, identified by police in court as T.J., escaped the home of Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr. on Oct. 7. She accuses Haslett of kidnapping and raping her after he “picked her up” in Kansas City in early September.

Haslett’s neighbors told local news outlets KMBC and KCTV that T.J. sought help from people in several homes upon her escape. She also claimed that there are several other women being held captive.

“It was readily apparent that she had been held against her will for a significant period of time,” Lt. Ryan Dowdy of the Excelsior Springs Police told reporters. While investigators are still processing evidence taken from Haslett’s home, police arrested the man and charged him with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault.

According to the probable cause form, T.J. was wearing latex lingerie, a metal collar with a padlock, and had duct tape around her neck when she escaped.

“He kept her restrained in handcuffs on her wrists and ankles. She was able to get free when he took his child to school,” an Excelsior Springs detective wrote in the probable cause statement seeking criminal charges, according to the Kansas City Star.

According to CNN, the Kansas City Police Department admitted that they were “made aware of” the string of crimes before, but claimed there were no official reports. “In September we were made aware of a social media post claiming there had been four black women murdered in Kansas City and three black women missing from 85th Street/Prospect Avenue. To date, we have had no reports of missing black females from that area.”

“In order to begin a missing persons investigation, someone would need to file a report with our department identifying the missing party,” the Excelsior Springs Police Department said in a statement to CNN.

The incident has shed further light on the disparities Black folks face, especially when coming to the police for help.

“If that young lady would not have escaped, we wouldn’t be talking today,” Bishop Tony Caldwell told CNN. Caldwell was among community leaders who first raised concerns about missing Black women in the Kansas City area.

Caldwell said he and other community leaders’ concerns were dismissed by authorities when they initially alleged that young women were being abducted from Prospect Avenue, an area of Kansas City notorious for being frequented by sex workers. Caldwell said that most of the women working in that area are Black.

“They don’t talk to the police department because the police never believe them, or they believe that the police aren’t gonna do anything about it,” Caldwell told CNN. He added that while police never go to Prospect Avenue to investigate missing person reports ,they visit the area frequently to make arrests for prostitution.

While it is unclear if a missing person report was filed for T.J., officials noted that no others have been filed at this time to correspond with T.J.’s claims that other women were held alongside her.

Caldwell argued that reports of missing women need to be taken more seriously, even if the person reporting has limited information about them.

“People use street names all the time, and just because you don’t have 99% of the information about a person doesn’t mean that they’re still not worthy of being looked for,” Caldwell said.

According to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, despite only making up 13% of the United States population, Black people made up 34% of missing person cases in 2021.

Haslett appeared in court Tuesday but failed to post bond, instead moving to reschedule his bond reduction hearing for Nov. 8.