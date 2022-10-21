'An avoidable loss': Loved ones and advocates mourn in-custody death of Nicaraguan asylum-seeker

“Melvin fled Nicaragua due to fear of persecution and death,” said a joint release from the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network and the Colorado chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. “He sought asylum in the United States, a right to which he was entitled under national and international law.”

”Melvin had good reason to flee Nicaragua—the U.S. Department of State reports that President Ortega’s regime is responsible for mass human rights violations, including ‘unlawful or arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings’ and ‘forced disappearances,’” they continued. The U.S. has previously designated Nicaragua for Temporary Protected Status, which prevents eligible immigrants already in the U.S. from being deported back to unsafe conditions.

“Despite this compelling context, ICE did not parole Melvin into the country like so many other asylum seekers fleeing political turmoil and violence,” Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network and AILA Colorado continued. The for-profit prison was among the countless immigration detention facilities across the nation that experienced COVID-19 outbreaks. One migrant said that when he got sick there, he was thrown into solitary confinement for two weeks and ignored by doctors.

“The death of Melvin Ariel Calero-Mendoza reminds us of the senseless cruelty of immigration detention, that separates families and loved ones for the profit of private detention centers,” tweeted Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. “Immigration detention centers, both private and publicly operated, hold no place in our communities or state.”

ICE, in its press release, also falsely stated that in-custody deaths “are exceedingly rare.” This past summer, a 23-year-old Brazilian national died following a suicide attempt while detained at the Torrance County Detention Facility in New Mexico. That’s yet another miserable detention camp that has posed such a danger that the Department of Homeland Security watchdog urged the removal of all detained immigrants from the site.

“We have been telling ICE and CoreCivic that Torrance is a horrible place, that something bad could happen,” Immigrant Justice Corps fellow Casey Mangan told The New York Times. “Unfortunately, that is what happened.” Advocates have urged the Biden administration to shut it down.

”Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of Calero-Mendoza and anyone at the mercy of immigration detentions across the nation,” Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition continued in a tweet. A niece of Calero-Mendoza told CBS News that he ”was a hard worker, since he was a kid. And he got there, wanting to ask for asylum."

