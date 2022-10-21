Another 'bad apple' Louisville Metro police officer sentenced in sexual blackmail scam

Wilson pleaded guilty to a cyberstalking charge at the same time he pleaded guilty in another case against him. That case also included Kelly Goodlett, one of the officers who is being federally charged for her part in the conspiracy that led to Breonna Taylor’s death. Goodlett and Wilson were one of “several” Louisville officers who allegedly were using their police vehicles to drive around and chuck slushies at random residents—for fun. Wilson pleaded guilty to being involved in throwing those drinks at pedestrians, like the piece-of-shit bully he is. Oh, I’m sorry. I meant “bad apple.”

But back to the more serious civil liberty violations. Wilson reportedly hacked more than 25 women’s accounts and contacted at least eight of them, and then terrorized them. And while there is no “hacker” named in the indictment, Wilson may not have been alone on the force in this scumbaggery:

According to the sentencing memorandum, Wilson went ahead and posted some of the women’s photos and videos online and “bragged about his exploits.” Prosecutors wrote he “provided others with his Kik [a messaging app] contact information so they could identify additional potential victims for him to hack, and when the hack was successful Wilson would share the stolen photographs and videos with them.”

It is the “provided others” that makes one wonder who exactly was aware of this. Wilson faced up to 15 years in prison on the two separate charges. He received a two-and-a-half-year sentence on Wednesday.

Of course, this has nothing to do with Louisville Metro Police officer Harry Seeders, who has been accused of sending “revenge porn” to 19 people. That’s another “bad apple.” Totally different!

Law enforcement departments overstepping reasonable civil liberties has been a problem since the beginning of law enforcement. Over the years, it has become more clear to more Americans that the culture of law enforcement works to maintain a white supremacist status quo. This is why Black people, low-income folks, and other traditionally underrepresented and marginalized groups are targeted at higher rates. Our country’s law enforcement apparatus wields power with impunity and has led to a highly unaccountable and abusive culture that deliberately targets the most vulnerable among us. Almost a decade ago, Minnesota’s state audit showed that “more than half” of their 11,000 law enforcement users were misusing their access to driver’s databases. That’s a big bunch of apples.

Wilson will serve his sentence and face three years of probation and 120 hours of community service.

