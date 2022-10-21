'A courageous advocate': Anna May Wong to be the first Asian American on U.S. currency

Known as Hollywood's first Asian American movie star, Wong advocated for more representation and fewer stereotypical roles for Asian Americans on screen.
In a 1933 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Wong shared why she moved to Europe, noting that she was tired of the stereotypical roles she had to play in Hollywood.
"Why is it that the screen Chinese is nearly always the villain of the piece, and so cruel a villain — murderous, treacherous, a snake in the grass," she told the newspaper. "We are not like that."
According to NPR, her career spanned 60 films, the majority in the silent era.
Given her experience facing anti-miscegenation laws, living in an era of “yellowface,” and struggling to be seen as an American, the quarter is a true honor.
“Decades before the civil rights-generated category of Asian American existed, Wong grappled with how to be an Asian American actress,” said Shirley Jennifer Lim, a Stony Brook University history professor who wrote a book about Wong’s career, as reported by The New York Times.
“When you get change,” Lim told the Times, “she could actually be there in the palm of your hand.”
The quarter comes as part of the American Women Quarters series. Starting in 2022 and through 2025, the U.S. Mint will be honoring a diverse group of women who have made contributions to the country. Wong is featured on the fifth coin released this year. Disbursement of coins featuring Wong will begin Monday; about 300 million will be produced in facilities in Denver and Philadelphia.
Here’s a closer look at the quarter:
While the five coins still have George Washington on the face, the honorees are featured on the reverse side. The Mint unveiled the designs for the first batch in October 2021. According to USA Today, treasury officials sponsored the program and pushed for it starting in 2017
“Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country—what we value, and how we’ve progressed as a society," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement, as reported by Politico. "I’m very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women.”
In addition to Wong and Angelou, the other women featured this year include Dr. Sally Ride, who made history as the first American woman in space; Nina Otero Warren, who was a crusader for women’s equality in 1917 and became New Mexico’s first female government official; and Wilma Mankiller, the first female chief of the Cherokee Nation and any Native American nation.
"These inspiring coin designs tell the stories of five extraordinary women whose contributions are indelibly etched in American culture," U.S. Mint Acting Director Alison L. Doone said in a statement. "Generations to come will look at coins bearing these designs and be reminded of what can be accomplished with vision, determination, and a desire to improve opportunities for all."
According to CNET, before this program, some women did appear on U.S. coins, including Helen Keller on the 2003 Alabama quarter as part of the 50 State Quarters Program. Additionally, the 2004 Iowa state quarter featured an image of a female teacher. Susan B. Anthony also appeared on a dollar coin in 1979 and Native American Sacajawea appears on a golden dollar coin issued in 2000.
The different quarters will continue to be released into 2025, and five coins will be released per year, according to a press release from the U.S. Mint.
