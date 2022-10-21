'A courageous advocate': Anna May Wong to be the first Asian American on U.S. currency

Known as Hollywood's first Asian American movie star, Wong advocated for more representation and fewer stereotypical roles for Asian Americans on screen.

In a 1933 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Wong shared why she moved to Europe, noting that she was tired of the stereotypical roles she had to play in Hollywood.

"Why is it that the screen Chinese is nearly always the villain of the piece, and so cruel a villain — murderous, treacherous, a snake in the grass," she told the newspaper. "We are not like that."

According to NPR, her career spanned 60 films, the majority in the silent era.

Given her experience facing anti-miscegenation laws, living in an era of “yellowface,” and struggling to be seen as an American, the quarter is a true honor.

“Decades before the civil rights-generated category of Asian American existed, Wong grappled with how to be an Asian American actress,” said Shirley Jennifer Lim, a Stony Brook University history professor who wrote a book about Wong’s career, as reported by The New York Times.