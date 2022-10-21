What Daily Kos means when we talk about our endorsements offering great 'bang for your buck'

Of course, races for U.S. Senate have vastly bigger budgets, but they also offer enormous leverage. I don’t need to explain just how massive a difference there is between having 50 Democratic senators versus 49! Plus candidates like John Fetterman get people excited, and often we find that people who donate in high-profile races soon find themselves contributing further downballot as well.

Related to all this, we always want to make sure that we’re backing candidates who have the chance to make a difference. That doesn’t mean we only back the surest winners. (If we wanted to pad our win-loss record, we’d just endorse incumbents in safe seats—which plenty of groups do.) Rather, we look to winnable races and opportunities to expand the playing field. Making an incumbent Republican sweat a race they otherwise might have cruised in is hugely important because then that Republican isn’t out there raising money for his buddies in other, more vulnerable seats. I like to think of this as playing chess rather than checkers.

None of this is an exact science, of course. But we really value the trust this community has placed in our endorsements for almost two decades, and we know we’re asking people to part with their hard-earned money, so we take all of these considerations very seriously.

If you’d like to learn more about each of our endorsement slates for 2022, check out our guide right here. And for full details on how the Daily Kos endorsement process works, you’ll want to read our complete explainer.

