Republicans are pushing a national Don't Say Gay bill that's even worse than we've seen before

Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson, who is, of course, a Republican, introduced HR 9197, misleadingly called the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act,” on Tuesday. The bill seeks to stop federal funding from going into any “sexually-oriented program, event, or literature” for people under the age of 10. The bill, unsurprisingly at this point, is notably broad and vague.

The bill seeks to bar any topic involving gender identity or gender dysphoria, as well as sexual orientation in general, and specifically “transgenderism.” It also wants to bar “lewd or lascivious” descriptions of human genitals. What does this mean in practice? If the bill becomes law (unlikely at the moment), it essentially prohibits public schools from discussing LGBTQ+ people, histories, identities, or even sexual health or sexual education at all with students younger than ten. It would actually apply to events or books at any federally-funded institution, which is where this bill is even more sweeping than what we’ve seen before.

This would silence queer or questioning youth, as well as those with openly queer family members, friends, or neighbors. It would also keep queer educators in the closet. It’s also important to point out that age-appropriate sex education and health are important and valuable tools that can help teach young people about consent and help them to speak up if they’re being abused or, ironically enough, groomed. Educating young people in a safe way empowers them, but Republicans don’t actually care about the safety of kids.

Much like anti-trans health care bills that seek to punish physicians and other health care providers who provide gender-affirming care to youth in spite of a ban, this bill seeks to give parents or guardians the chance to sue government officials in federal court if their youth is exposed to LGBTQ+ material via federal funds.

Johnson, of course, is pushing this legislation with the typical Republican anti-grooming and anti-pornography language conservatives are hellbent on contextualizing around queer people. Johnson refers to the “Grooming Future Revolutionaries” report from The Claremont Institute (a far-right think tank) in his press release for the bill, for example, which includes anti-trans rhetoric. In his statement, he also raises hysteria about drag shows and drag queens interacting with youth at all, though we know there is absolutely nothing wrong with family-friendly drag shows or (gasp) drag queens reading books to kids in libraries.

“The Democrat [sic] party and their cultural allies are on a misguided crusade to immerse young children in sexual imagery and radical gender ideology,” Johnson said in the statement, adding that his bill is “commonsense.”

“No federal tax dollars should go to any federal, state, or local government agencies, or private organizations that intentionally expose children under 10 years of age to sexually explicit material,” he continued. But here’s the thing: The sheer existence of queer people is not “sexually explicit.” It’s just not.

We are no more inherently sexual or explicit than cisgender, heterosexual people. If a teacher can reference their heterosexual spouse, for instance, how is that any more or less appropriate than a queer person doing the same? What about a book that has two moms instead of a mom and a dad? What about honoring a student’s pronouns? What about believing a person when they say what their gender actually is, even if it’s not what a doctor assigned them at birth? Republicans frame anything that isn’t cisgender and heterosexual as inherently, deviously sexual.

Will this bill become law? Today, I think it’s a sound no. Democrats have the White House and the Senate. But these bills set a dangerous precedent in that their existence and having any support at all legitimizes them. We must stay engaged at all levels of government elections, including school boards, local elections, and state elections, and make sure we’re calling out all instances of queerphobia, even if we think these bills aren’t likely to gain major speed.

Conservatives are trying hard to normalize hate, and we can’t get comfortable and let them sneak in wins.