The GOP wants Herschel Walker to win but thinks Trump's help is 'the worst thing that can happen’

When Walker was asked during his recent and only debate with his opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock whether or not he believed Biden won the election in 2020, he admitted that Biden had.

But that’s not what he said during a Fox News interview in December 2020. “I can guarantee you, Joe Biden didn’t get 50 million people to vote for him, but yet, people think that he’s won this election.”

In the debate, Walker added, “President Trump is my friend.”

That said, the Post reports that the Trump team is trying to work with Republican campaigns but realizes that his presence isn’t always helpful.

One Trump advisor told the Post, “We aren’t going anywhere we are told they don’t want us… If you’re trying to drive out independents and suburban moderate women, he’s probably not your best option. But he can drive out the MAGA crowd, and if he’s not involved, some of those people won’t vote.”

According to the Post, Republicans in Georgia are still butt-hurt over losing the two Senate seats and blame the former president and his constant yakking about election fraud for keeping his MAGA crowd from the polls.

The concern lies with Trump’s ubiquitous rhetoric that dismisses early in-person and mail voting and pushes for voting on Election Day—playing up the so-called “red mirage”—a ploy to make it look as if a GOP candidate who loses has lost because of election fraud. Votes made on Election Day are usually counted first, while early voting and mail-in votes are counted later.

Trump may not be stopping in Georgia, but he is planning a rally in Corpus Christie, Texas, though Gov. Greg Abbott will not be there. He’s told the Post he has a prior commitment at a fundraiser in Florida.

“I welcome President Trump back to Texas, though I won’t be able to welcome him personally since I will be out-of-state for a pre-planned fundraising trip to Florida," Abbott said in a statement.

The other issue to be considered is that Trump’s rallies just aren’t what they used to be. A rally of his supporters in Washington,, D.C.,, recently had a turnout of a whopping 27 people.

John Paul Moran, founder of the organizing group GOUSA, told The Daily Beast, “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success.”

In September, when Trump took the stage at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, a large section of seats sat empty. On Oct. 8, a stop by the former president to Nevada’s Minden-Tahoe Airport had half the number of attendees he had in 2020, according to the Post.