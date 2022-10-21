President Biden goes Dark Brandon on MAGA-Republican hypocrisy around student debt

President Joe Biden was in Delaware on Friday, where he gave a speech talking about the Democratic administration’s successes in creating a student loan forgiveness program while also lowering the country’s deficit. While worrying about the deficit is a bogus conservative metaphysical occupation, Biden’s mention of it was in contrast to the single thing the GOP did for “Americans”: cut taxes for the wealthiest among us.

Biden has been a on roll over the past few months, going after Republican leadership more directly for their abject hypocrisy over just about everything. Whether or not Biden can focus the electorate to come out and vote for Democratic candidates and incumbents across the country in the next few weeks remains to be seen, but he has been doing a lot better over the past few weeks, with more focused statements and messaging on what Democrats have done and what Republicans continue to never do—help the American people.

One section of Biden’s speech went to the heart of the matter: Student loan forgiveness is successful, with almost 22 million people applying right out of the gate. It is popular, and a better use of our country’s money than anything the GOP has ever had to offer.