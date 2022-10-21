President Biden goes Dark Brandon on MAGA-Republican hypocrisy around student debt

Here’s Biden talking about the launch of the online application and how in the short time the website has been live, just under 9 million people have signed up.
And then President Biden went in on the disingenuous Republican criticisms:
“I will never apologize for helping working- and middle-class Americans as they recover from the pandemic, especially not to the same Republican officials who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut that mainly benefited the wealthy Americans and the biggest corporations that wasn't paid for, and racked up our deficit. I don't want to hear it from MAGA Republicans, officials who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven, who now are attacking, attacking me for helping working-class and middle-class Americans.
My team at the White House posted a video, a video of these folks online. You should check it out. Marjorie Taylor Greene, she got over, she and her husband got $180,000 in business loans forgiven from the PPP program. She said it's completely unfair for us to forgive student loans for working- and middle-class Americans. Representative Vern Buchanan of Florida said our plan was ‘reckless.’
Guess how much he got in that program? Forgiven? 2 million 300 thousand dollars. That's not a joke. Can't make this stuff up. Republican governors wrote me a letter saying this relief is, only helps the “elite few.”
Y’all know you're the “elite few?” I knew you were really special, but no, you're the “elite few.” I'm serious.
Ted Cruz, the great senator from Texas. He said, it’s for slackers, quote, “slackers who don't deserve relief.” Who in the hell do they think they are?
Enjoy!
Comments are closed on this story.