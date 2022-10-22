Teachers in two Massachusetts cities strike, this week in the war on workers

Teachers in Haverhill, Massachusetts, went on strike this week, defying a state law banning teachers and other public sector workers from striking, and incurring significant fines. Union leaders said the school committee had agreed earlier in the week to pay increases, but student safety provisions were a sticking point. The union also pointed to a union-busting lawyer representing the school committee as responsible for delays, while the fines for striking put pressure on teachers to settle for less. After four days, Haverhill teachers and the district reached a tentative deal and school reopened on Friday.

This is part of a recent wave of activism from Massachusetts teachers refusing to take lousy deals. Earlier in the week, teachers in Malden, Massachusetts, held what turned out to be a one-day strike, getting a tentative deal after just one day of school was canceled. Last spring, teachers in Brookline, Massachusetts, also went on strike briefly. Back in 2019, when teachers in Dedham went on strike, it was the first teachers' strike in Massachusetts in 12 years.