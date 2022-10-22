Christian conservative conference attended by Eric Trump and Mike Flynn gets really, really weird

Some wild shit went down at the ReAwaken America Tour this weekend in East Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania, and in attendance were the actual son of the actual former president of the United States, the actual GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor, and the actual ex-national security adviser of the most powerful nation in the history of the planet.

For example, this happened (second tweet):

x Crowd cheers as speaker Bo Polny declares prophecy that the “Angel of death” will be visiting these people by end of year



Ends speech by saying “45 is coming back!” pic.twitter.com/lSxEDMtz1l — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 21, 2022

For the nontweeters:

Crowd cheers as speaker Bo Polny declares prophecy that the “Angel of death” will be visiting these people by end of year Ends speech by saying “45 is coming back!”

In case you can’t see the photo, “these people” include President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Chief Justice John Roberts, George Soros (natch) and, weirdly, Michelle Obama, but not Barack. (Guess someone really hates the idea of schoolchildren eating garden-fresh broccoli.)

And this happened (second tweet):

x At ReAwaken America, Greg Locke attacked the Pope as "a pimp" who has "prostituted the church." Catholics are largest religious demographic in Pennsylvania (where event is being held). pic.twitter.com/djQFxlyK4g — Brian Kaylor (@BrianKaylor) October 21, 2022

PASTOR GREG LOCKE: “So here’s the facts at a political conference. If you trust anybody but Jesus to get you to heaven, you ain’t going. Jesus is the only way to heaven. You say, ‘Well, what about the pope?’ He ain’t a pope, he’s a pimp, what he is, ladies and gentlemen. He has prostituted the church. He has prostituted the church. Jesus said when he comes again he’s coming for a spotless bride, not for a trashy hooker. Someone say ‘amen’ right there.”

Okay, then.

So roughly one-quarter of adult Pennsylvanians are Catholic. Maybe Doug Mastriano, the GOP gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania and a conference attendee, should be asked about this? Just a thought.

And here’s an unidentified loud person begging the Lord Jesus not to surround Trump with “RINO trash” when He (we’re talking about Trump here) returns in glory to judge the living and the dead.

x Opening prayer today at Eric Trump and Michael Flynn’s QAnon event: “God, open the eyes of Pres Trump’s understanding, that he will know how to implement divine intervention. And you will not surround him with RINO trash, in the name of Jesus.” pic.twitter.com/56vsiVxzs0 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 22, 2022

I was going to transcribe that video, but my fingers decided to make a gnarly fist and punch my eye into bread pudding instead.

Again, this conference was attended by Eric Trump, Trump favorite and former national security adviser Mike Flynn, and the current GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano.

These are “mainstream” Republicans, and exactly the kind of people who would advise Donald Trump if he ever made his way back into the White House for a second helping of fungible nuclear secrets.

We ignore them—and their rabid band of orcs—at our peril.

But we have the power to stop them. We’re in the home stretch before the midterms, which could determine if we’re going to stay a democracy or be forced to recognize Donald Trump as the unofficial fourth member of the Holy Trinity as we glide ineluctably toward Christofacism. You know what to do.

