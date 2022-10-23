Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Issues and identities

Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post reports that split-ticket voters may loom unusually large in determining the midterm elections.

Ticket-splitters, on the decline for years as the country has grown ever more polarized, could be pivotal this year in several key battlegrounds, according to public polls, which show conspicuous gaps in performance between gubernatorial and Senate candidates of the same party. Republicans and Democrats are both fighting for these voters in the final weeks of the election, appealing to moderation and sometimes distancing themselves from their party’s other pick at the top of the ticket rather than working together. Strategists point to uneven spending, the power of incumbency and the candidates themselves to explain the disparities. Several cases underscore how GOP nominees who are polarizing or untested have complicated the party’s efforts to make the midterms a simple referendum on the state of the country, the economy and views of the party in power, some said.

Story Hinckley of the Christian Science Monitor reports on the reasons why the Latino vote is increasingly becoming a swing vote.

In 2016, Donald Trump won 29% of all Hispanic voters – 2 points higher than Mitt Romney had done in 2012, according to exit polling by Edison Research. Then in 2020, Mr. Trump improved on his own performance, winning 32% of Hispanic voters. Republicans have hit high-water marks with the Latino electorate before: In 1984 Ronald Reagan won 37%, and in 2000 and 2004, George W. Bush won 35% and 40% respectively. “Trump’s performance isn’t out of line with what we’ve seen historically,” says Mark Hugo Lopez at Pew Research. The big question is whether the Republican Party can keep, or continue to grow, Mr. Trump’s margins over the next few election cycles. Many of these new Latino Republicans say their conversion is for good. Yes, it was former President Trump who brought them into the GOP – in part because he made them start paying attention to politics. Whenever they turned on the TV, it seemed, he was there, and they often found themselves agreeing with him. But they also came to see Mr. Trump’s party as reflecting their own values on economic and cultural matters. Notably, the shift has largely tracked with the nation’s growing education polarization: The Republican Party is making its biggest inroads among non-college-educated Hispanics, who make up more than 80% of the Hispanic population, just as it has with white voters without college degrees.

Number 45 loves the “poorly educated.”

And the poorly educated are increasingly taken a liking to Trump across racial/ethnic lines.

Nick Anderson, Robert Barnes, Scott Clement, and Emily Guskin, also of The Washington Post, report that in anticipation of the United States Supreme Court taking up an affirmative action case, polling shows that while a majority of Americans support “race-neutral” college admissions, a majority also recognizes the need for diversity in the nation’s colleges and universities.

The findings illuminate the turbulent crosscurrents of public opinion on affirmative action as the Supreme Court revisits the fraught subject barely six years after it upheld the limited use of race in admissions at the University of Texas. On Oct. 31, the justices will hear arguments in cases challenging race-conscious admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If the court’s conservative majority reverses decades of precedent and prohibits the consideration of race and ethnicity, the Post-Schar School poll conducted this month finds 63 percent of adults would support the change. At the same time, 64 percent say programs designed to increase racial diversity of students are a good thing. Support for boosting diversity is high across racial and ethnic groups, while Black Americans are less supportive of banning race as a factor in admissions than people of other backgrounds. Americans appear torn over policies meant to remedy historic inequities in educational opportunity and uphold the principle that students learn a great deal through encounters with classmates who don’t look like them.

Victoria St. Martin reports for InsideClimateNews that climate change is a priority of voters of color in the upcoming midterm elections.

Eighty-six percent of Asian American and Pacific Islander respondents, about 72 percent of African Americans and 76 percent of Hispanic voters said their communities had been affected, according to the survey. Those findings, released Thursday, come from a nationwide survey of 1,000 likely voters likely voters conducted earlier this month by Green 2.0, a watchdog group that promotes inclusion in the environmental movement. The survey has a 3.1 percentage point margin of error for the entire poll, the group said. The margin of error for Black and Hispanic respondents was 9.8 percentage points and 9.7 percentage points for respondents who were Asian American and Pacific Islanders. The survey found that 64 percent of all of the people of color who responded to the survey were either “much more likely” or “somewhat more likely” to support Congressional candidates who indicated that “addressing climate change” is one of their top three priorities. Roughly 81 percent of Asian American and Pacific Islanders were more likely to support such candidates; about 77 percent of Black Americans and 76 percent of Hispanics were likely to do the same.

Paul Krugman of The New York Times writes about the radicalization of rural America.

And yes, I mean radicalization. We aren’t just talking about an ordinary shift in voting behavior. Much of rural America seems to be turning into a one-party region in which people are actually afraid to express dissent from their Biden-hating neighbors. What’s causing this radicalization? Political scientists have found that rural Americans believe that they aren’t receiving their fair share of resources, that they are neglected by politicians and that they don’t receive enough respect. So it seems worth noting that the first two beliefs are demonstrably false — although I’m sure that anyone pointing this out will be denounced as another sneering member of the urban elite. The truth is that rural America is heavily subsidized by urban America. You can see this by looking at states’ federal balance of payments — the difference between federal spending in a state and the amount a state pays in federal taxes...

Jasmine Anderson of BBC News reports that former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak held talks with former Prime Minister BoJo the Clown as the race for yet another Tory British Prime Minister heats up yet again.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have held talks as they edge closer to the deadline for nominations in the contest to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. Two separate sources told the BBC the meeting took place, but neither camp has disclosed what they discussed. Rishi Sunak continues to forge ahead in the race, gathering the support of 128 MPs from all wings of his party, including former Johnson allies. Mr Johnson is in second place with 53 backers, according to the BBC's tally. However his campaign claims he has the support of 100 MPs - the number required to officially enter the race. Mr Sunak's supporters raised doubts over this and called for the former PM to show proof.

Indian law professors Shreya Shree and Gauri Pillai write for AlJazeera about the Indian and, perhaps, global implications of a recent ruling by the Indian Supreme Court regarding abortion rights.

Historically, the global legal agenda on abortion rights has typically been set by a few influential Western nations, especially the United States and Germany. India has not been a participant in this exercise. This could be because India’s own abortion law is not a product of the recognition (and affirmation) of women’s rights as decision-makers on abortion. Rather, it has been motivated, at best, by the state’s quest to save pregnant women from unscrupulous backstreet abortion providers, and at worst by the desire to control India’s growing population. However, we are now at an inflexion point. The US is rolling back five decades of constitutional protection of abortion rights. India, on the other hand, has steadily been building up its constitutional arsenal on these rights. The Indian Supreme Court’s recent decision is a key milestone in this evolution. The US Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson, reversing abortion rights previously guaranteed under Roe v Wade, has prompted global deliberations on adding explicit abortion rights to human rights texts to prevent backsliding. However, the Indian Supreme Court has shown that even if these rights are not spelled out explicitly in constitutional texts, they can still be protected.

Finally today, Emma Graham-Harrison writes for the Guardian that for the first time in 25 years, The People’s Republic of China will be led by an all-male politburo.

Since 1997, there had always been at least one female Politburo member, and briefly two. A quota system required at least one woman in senior leadership at each level below that, contributing a small but steady stream of candidates. The Covid tsar, Sun Chunlan, was the only woman on the outgoing Politburo, and one of only three women who have made it that far as political operators in their own right – rather than as wives of powerful men or propaganda tools – in over 70 years of Communist rule. Her politburo seat was thought to be earmarked for another woman after she stepped down, with two candidates named as likely frontrunners. But in a weekend of disturbing surprises, including the manhandling of former President Hu Jintao off the stage, the CCP revealed an all-male Politburo. “Chinese women have been excluded from the centre of political power at both local and central levels,” said Hsiu-hua Shen, professor of Sociology at Taiwan’s National Tsing Hua University, before the conference closed.

Have a good day, everyone!