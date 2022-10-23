Donald Trump promises a seismic lawsuit against the Pulitzer organization ... in two weeks

Watch:

x Trump says he’s suing the Pulitzer Organization in two weeks pic.twitter.com/IRAkxo6veG — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2022

TRUMP: “They gave out the Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the Russia hoax, okay, reporting on Russia, Russia, Russia. So you have reporters from The Washington Post, The New York Times that got Pulitzer Prizes and they reported the exact wrong thing. So within the next two weeks we’re suing the Pulitzer organization to have those prizes taken back. We’ll be doing that over the next two weeks. I think it’s a very good lawsuit, but we’ll see. But, ah, we’re suing. Think of it, they got the Pulitzer Prize for wrong reporting. But other people should have gotten the Pulitzer Prize, because frankly they got it right for years. And they don’t do Pulitzer Prizes for guys like Sean Hannity, but they should, by a different name. And Tucker Carlson, and Jeanine Pirro, and Laura [Ingraham]. And so many different people, but they don’t get it. They give Pulitzer Prizes to the people that got it wrong. Remember this. By allowing these people that got Russia, Russia, Russia wrong, they’re actually libeling me because they’re say they got it right, and it turned out to be a hoax, and everybody now has admitted it was a hoax. Even the Times and even The Washington Post, they said it’s a hoax. So if it’s a hoax, then let them give the Pulitzer Prizes back or take them back. They shouldn’t be allowed to keep them.”

I have thoughts.

1) The Russia, Russia, Russia thing was only a hoax if you think a candidate’s campaign manager giving internal polling data to a Russian with ties to the Kremlin somehow isn’t collusion. Or that at least 10 clear instances of obstruction of justice spelled out in the summary of a 22-month-long investigation somehow fail to amount to … erm ... obstruction.

2) Shouldn’t Trump’s lawyers be focusing on keeping him out of prison? This feels a bit like going in for a chin tuck and eyelid lift after your pet chimp has already mauled your face off.

3) Not sure if Trump meant that Sean Hannity should get a Pulitzer under a different name or if the name of the Pulitzer Prize should be changed just for him. If the former, I nominate “Edward R. Fucknuts.”

Of course, as HuffPost notes, Trump has been promising for months now that a Pulitzer-pulverizing lawsuit was right around the corner.

Trump first threatened to sue over the awards in June. But in July the Pulitzer board rejected his repeated demands to revoke the 2018 national reporting awards given to the two newspapers, noting that reviews found no reason to rescind the prizes. “No passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes,” the board said in a statement. “The 2018 Pulitzer Prizes in National Reporting stand.”

They weren’t discredited by any facts? Well, they’re going to need to do better than that, because Trump isn’t the least bit interested in facts. You’d think pretty much every media organization in the world would know that by now.

