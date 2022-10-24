Cheers and jeers: Monday

Goodnight Moon Because the bunny is wearing blue pajamas and we all know what that means. Richard Scarry's Best Counting Book Ever Because math leads to science. Science leads to heathen claptrap like "evolution" and "fighting climate change" and "medical research." Alice in Wonderland This is occasionally read to children during “drag queen story hour.” Or as it’s better known: THE PRELUDE TO ARMAGGEDDON!!! The Pet Goat Because even the hardiest freepers still cringe when they think about Bush and those seven minutes on 9/11. We must never speak or read of it again. Leadership Secrets of Attila the Hun Actually, you know what? They can live with this one.

Hop to it, censorship police. That garbage ain’t gonna take itself out.

And now, our feature presentation...

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, October 24, 2022

Note: Clarice… I can hear the screaming of the lambs. Can you hear the lambs screaming, Agent Starling? Does it make you feel creepy and terro… Oops, sorry, never mind. My bad. I just stepped on the cat's tail.

By the Numbers:

6 days!!!

Days 'til we turn our clocks back: 13

Days 'til the World Cheese Dip Championship in Little Rock, Arkansas: 6

Number of states in which legalizing marijuana is on the ballot this year: 5 (MO, SD, ND, MD, AR)

Amount by which the deficit has fallen this year, the largest one-year drop in history: $1.4 trillion

Chronological rank of Florida among states achieving the milestone of 1 million people already voting in the 2022 election: #1

Annual amount Liz Truss could get annually for the rest of her life for being prime minister for 44 days: $129,000

Percent chance that Halloween is one of the top three deadliest days for pedestrians: 100%

Puppy Pic of the Day: The bare minimum...

CHEERS or JEERS to where we stand. A lot of folks (read: a pair of spiders in our cellar) have been asking me for an update on the midterm elections, which are only 15 days away. This morning I spent a good 90 seconds minutes reviewing the latest polling data, number-crunchers' predictions, and the word on the street. Here's what it looks like as of this morning:

???????????????????

Caveat: The margin of error is plus or minus ???

CHEERS to saying "No, eh" to the gun nuts. Justin Trudeau, giving in to the evil forces of life, public safety, domestic tranquility, stacks of statistics backing him up, and pleas from law enforcement, ripped off his shirt and went all common-sensical late Friday:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is placing a nationwide freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns, effective immediately. The handgun freeze is the latest in an ongoing battle among Canadian lawmakers over gun control measures. In parliament, legislators are still debating the passage of a bill, introduced in May, that would be one of the strongest pieces of gun control legislation in decades. x Update: People can no longer buy, sell, or transfer handguns within Canada – and they cannot bring newly acquired handguns into the country. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 21, 2022 - "When people are being killed, when people are being hurt, responsible leadership requires us to act," Trudeau said at a news conference on Friday, announcing the new measure. "Recently again, we have seen too many examples of horrific tragedies involving firearms."

After taking the weekend to let the dust settle and gain some perspective on Trudeau's move, historians were unanimous: this is without a doubt the sexiest gun freeze in history.

CHEERS to World Peace...or something like it. Happy United Nations Day! On October 24, 1945, the United Nations charter took effect. Their mission:

To save succeeding generations from the scourge of war; to reaffirm faith in human rights; to promote social progress and better standards of life; to practice tolerance and live together in peace and unite their strength to maintain international peace and security.

And then…lunch.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Om nom nom 😋 pic.twitter.com/3S63ul4F7a — Extreme LoL (@Extremelol_) October 18, 2022

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to gauzy gams. On this date in 1939, nylon stockings went on sale for the first time, in Wilmington, Delaware: Here is how a newspaper article described the frenzy:

Customers were lined three deep at the counters most of the day. Many of them were men and many were from out-of-town, although the sale was limited to three pairs per customer and supposedly to Delaware residents.

Four thousand pair were sold the first day. Three thousand to women and one thousand to bank robbers.

JEERS to today's edition of Ooh! Ooh! I Can Answer That! Today's entry courtesy of the fine folks at the Arianna Huffington Post:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. […] MS journalist Molly Minta’s water running from her faucet. About 80% of Jackson’s 150,000 residents are Black, and about a quarter of the population lives in poverty. By the time Reeves issued the emergency order, Jackson residents had already been told for a month to boil their water to kill possible contaminants.

The answer is: Yes. Yes, Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. This has been today's edition of Ooh! Ooh! I Can Answer That!

Ten years ago in C&J: October 24, 2012

JEERS to the silly season. We're smack dab in it, now that the 2012 debates are over and the professional publicity pirates are coming out of their glass towers to grab some cheap face time. We've got a twofer today! Donald Trump will allegedly unveil his October Surprise, which he promises "…is gonna be yooj, baby…YOOJ!" (My guess: I think his hairpiece is endorsing Gary Johnson.) And Gloria Allred is allegedly going to court in Boston today to try and get some damning Romney skullduggery unsealed. So, between the two, you know what that means: the media will be changing its diapers twice today.

And just one more…

CHEERS to ghosts of Halloweens past. One week ‘til Spooky Day. This remains one of my all-time favorite SNL sketches. Carvey, Myers, Farley, Hartman, Nealon. Magic...

Have a macabre Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

