LIVE: Follow along for Day 14 of the Oath Keepers sedition trial

It is Day 14 of the Oath Keepers sedition trial and there may be a wrench thrown into the works as chatter inside the courthouse this morning suggests that the leader of the extremist group, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, has reportedly contracted Covid-19. Court convenes at 9:30AM ET.
I’ll be back at the courthouse on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET. It is unclear if the trial will resume or if we will indeed have another delay. There are some issues around Rhodes being required to stay in isolation at the prison in Virginia while also having remote access, so stay tuned.
Before jurors entered this morning, Judge Mehta confirms that he learned from the Marshals service that Stewart Rhodes has Covid-19.
Rhodes offered to waive his appearance while he is recovering but Judge Mehta has agreed to recess the court until tomorrow.
This is the second Covid-19 infection to hit this trial. It was a juror who contracted it last week on Oct. 18. An alternate was subbed in for that juror.
The trial day should begin soon. Right now, defense attorneys and prosecutors are present. So too are the defendants, except for Stewart Rhodes.
