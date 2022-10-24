Watch New Yorkers give Ted Cruz a warm welcome at the Yankees game

But while he allegedly came to support the Astros and even posted a selfie with "#GoStros" in the caption, Cruz did confuse spectators by cheering for the wrong team. When Astros superstar Jose Altuve struck out, Cruz joined Yankees fans in applause. Guess he was only there for the photo opp.

Regardless he sure had a game to remember, not only was he booed and gestured at, but fans called him out for his actions. In one viral video, a person can be heard calling him a “racist piece of s***,” while in another, a fan said, “Go back to Cancun!”—referencing his infamous move to fly to Mexico for a vacay while his state experienced an intense winter storm that left millions without power and water.

Too bad no one shamed him for the awful COVID-19 haircuts he got. #neverforget

Check out the viral tweets and videos of him being booed below—I for one cannot stop laughing.

x This is the most beautiful video you'll see today: the fine people of New York giving Ted Cruz a warm Yankee welcome 😂 pic.twitter.com/nsJitD9iLd — countess megula 🦇 (@the_meghaning) October 24, 2022

x Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight



H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022

x Since @tedcruz is here in the Bronx rooting against my Yankees, I figured it would be a good time to share his January 6 text messages with Mark Meadows ... pic.twitter.com/KXMZOD2lsI — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 24, 2022

x You actually clapped when Altuve struck out. You really do shame Texas. https://t.co/LLvEtIze58 — Nan (@nanleavell) October 24, 2022

x Ted Cruz going to Yankee Stadium proves his staff really, really, really hates him. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 24, 2022

Here’s a clear video of the booing in action:

