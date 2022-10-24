Watch New Yorkers give Ted Cruz a warm welcome at the Yankees game

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz got a warm New York welcome this weekend when he attended a baseball game at Yankee stadium. In now-viral photos and videos, Cruz got a Bronx welcome when at least three people were caught flipping the bird at him. Cruz was waving at the men when they began showing him how they felt, including a thumbs down and middle finger.
Apparently, Cruz thought walking through a crowd of Yankees supporters was the same as walking through a crowd of bigots who support him. Cruz was at the game to support the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees on Sunday, so it should've been expected he’d be treated as such not because of his politics but his attire.
Comments are closed on this story.