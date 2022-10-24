Wisconsin man charged with hate crime after cutting neighbor’s cable thinking they were ‘illegal’

According to a criminal complaint, Pearson not only admitted to drinking that day on Sept. 22 but told police he got upset when the cable guy came to install internet for his neighbors. He confessed that he cut the internet cable after installation because "I just don't feel that they deserve cable.”

He continued: “I’m sorry, I don’t. They’re illegal aliens.”

When asked by police officials why he thought his neighbors were “illegal” immigrants, Pearson said it is because they do not speak English. While police officials confirmed the neighbors were not “illegal” immigrants, whether or not someone is documented does not give Pearson the right to cut their cable or treat them the way he did.

According to NBC News, Pearson initially told officers that the cable installer cut the services because he “freaked out” after he informed them his neighbors were undocumented. However, the internet installer later returned and told officials that Pearson "had come outside and was saying racist things" during the installation and that he had cut the cable.

The criminal complaint also noted that Pearson expressed frustration that “Mexicans” regularly moved into the apartment above him.

According to WQOW, Pearson was charged with obstructing an officer and criminal damage to property. The charge was upgraded to a felony because it is classified as a hate crime. While he was released from jail on $1,000 bond, he is due back in court in November.

If convicted, he could face two years in person in addition to a maximum fine of $10,000.

The incident follows several reports of increased violence against immigrants across the country. Less than two weeks ago, the FBI arrested at least two men with plans to “hunt” and kill immigrants. Hate crimes are at an all-time high, with recent FBI reports indicating an increase of more than 10,000 hate crimes compared to previous years, the highest tally of reported hate crimes since 2008.