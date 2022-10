After report that his son benefits from nepotism, Tucker Carlson threatens RNCC chair

Twenty-five-year-old Buckley Carlson* worked his way up to the position of “communications director” with Banks after being hired as a “staff assistant” in 2019. According to Axios, if the GOP takes back the House majority, Rep. Banks is expected to “face off” against Rep. Emmer to see who becomes the next House Republican whip. That’s the No. 3 lapdog behind majority leader and speaker of the House.

The source that spoke with Axios says that a Emmer denied any knowledge about or part in pointing out that the only reason Tucker Carlson’s 25-year-old kid has such an important job on Capitol Hill is because Tucker is a highly influential propaganda conduit for the conservative movement. Carlson did not believe Emmer, says Axios’ source, and now Emmer is on notice that Tucker Carlson, who has made a career of unabashedly lying, will likely turn his lying powers onto Emmer.

Banks is a classic Republican figure at this point in history. As The Daily Beast points out, the notches for and against him are ... hard to square:

For another, some are pointing out that Banks was an enthusiastic backer of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)—the one-time No. 3 House Republican herself who has turned on her party over the GOP’s affected ignorance over Jan. 6. Banks donated $1,000 to Cheney—in 2016, mind you, but heresy nonetheless in the most MAGA circles. (Banks has since campaigned on behalf of Cheney’s primary rival Harriet Hageman, something Emmer didn’t even do before the primary.)

Once an anti-Trumper, Banks, like Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, and others before him, very quickly did a 180-degree, goose-stepping about face in order fall in line behind the MAGA machine. After the story came out another famous nepotism beneficiary, Donald Trump Jr., best known for being strangely sweaty, beady-eyed, and fast-talking, went to his Twitter account and wrote, “Why did Tom Emmer tell his consultants to run to the leftwing Daily Beast to trash Jim Banks, Tucker Carlson and Tucker's family? Does he really think that’s a winning strategy for a Republican House leadership race? Pathetic!”

x Why did Tom Emmer tell his consultants to run to the leftwing Daily Beast to trash Jim Banks, Tucker Carlson and Tucker's family? Does he really think that’s a winning strategy for a Republican House leadership race? Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/kFwi1C5M1P — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 21, 2022

I didn’t look very long at all the replies to Junior’s tweet, but I found this one.

“At the end of the day, Jim Banks needs his colleagues to vote for him as whip and a lot of colleagues think he’s a snake. Unless Banks can fix his problem of his colleagues not liking him, he is going to have a real issue in this race,” one anonymous Republican operative told The Daily Beast.

I’m not sure the GOP is composed of anything but reptiles.

*Real name.

