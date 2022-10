GOP dark money floods Illinois supreme court races, threatening abortion rights in key state

Another state supreme court is under threat from wave of dark money washing over this election cycle, this time in Illinois, one of the last remaining options for abortion care in the middle of the country. The state’s richest person, hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, has coughed up more than $10 million in the past two years to Citizens for Judicial Fairness to steal the state’s Supreme Court.

Citizens for Judicial Fairness is, of course, yet another part of the web of malign influence spun by Leonard Leo, the former Federalist Society president who bought the U.S. Supreme Court. CJF is an outgrowth of the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) and Leo’s Judicial Crisis Network (JCN). The RSLC launched the “Judicial Fairness Initiative” in 2014, and from that the astroturf group that’s Citizens for Judicial Fairness. They took down Democratic Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride in 2020 with Griffin’s money, making him the first Illinois Supreme Court justice to lose a retention vote ever.

They’re back at it now. Two of the state’s seven seats are open this cycle, giving the Republicans the opportunity to flip the court. Last year, the legislature passed a law to restrict donations to judicial candidates to in-state residents and to limit the amount a single donor could give to an independent expenditure committee—i.e. Citizens for Judicial Fairness—to $500,000. Dark money groups sued the state, and earlier this month U.S. District Judge John Tharp issued an injunction against its enforcement. The end result is more millions flooding in.

Help in the fight against the billionaires. If you’ve got $10 or $100 to spare, you can help keep democracy alive in the state supreme courts.