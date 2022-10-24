Big mistakes on Virginia GOP Gov. Youngkin’s watch as 60,000 voters sent wrong voting information

While there may be some truth to the registrar’s excuses, Democrats in the state say maybe none of this would have happened had Youngkin paid more attention to the upcoming election in Virginia rather than the success of MAGA candidates in other states.

“It is disappointing that the Party now in charge of administering our elections is so woefully incompetent at managing something as simple as a voter information mailer,” Fairfax County Democratic Committee Chair Bryan Graham wrote in a statement, the Post reports. “Instead of gallivanting across the country for election conspiracy theorists, Gov. Youngkin should be in the state he was elected to serve in order to lead his Administration in fulfilling their duties to the people of the Commonwealth.”

Last Tuesday, Youngkin stumped for Republican Oregon gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan, who has gained momentum in a long-held Democratic state; in Arizona with Kari Lake, a notorious 2020 election denier; and on Wednesday, Youngkin is scheduled to stump in Wisconsin for gubernatorial GOP candidate Tim Michels, who has given money to anti-abortion groups.

When Michels was criticized by his opponent, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, for his donation, Michels responded by saying, “I will never, ever apologize for giving to charitable causes, or for being a Christian … However, the Journal Sentinel should be ashamed of their anti-religious bigotry.”

The errors affected voters in Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan, Quantico, Clifton, Herndon, and Vienna, per the Post. And in southwest Virginia, voters were affected in the cities of Bristol and Norton as well as Amherst, Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, Washington, and Wise counties.

​​We are all working hard to get out the vote. On Election Day, we need you to PROTECT the vote by volunteering for the largest nonpartisan election protection program yet.

State and local officials affect our lives as much as Congress. That's why we're asking you to chip $7 to these seven state supreme court candidates in three big swing states.

Public Policy Polling's Tom Jensen joins us on The Downballot to explain how his firm weights polls to reflect the likely electorate; why Democratic leads in most surveys this year should be treated as smaller than they appear because undecided voters lean heavily anti-Biden; and the surprisingly potent impact abortion has had on moving the needle with voters despite our deep polarization.