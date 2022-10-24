Thomas shows his allegiances, halts order for Graham’s testimony before Georgia grand jury

“The Constitution guarantees that a Senator ‘shall not be questioned’ about his protected ‘Speech or Debate’—and yet the District Attorney insists that Senator Graham must submit to questioning to ascertain whether he can be questioned or is immune from questioning. That makes no sense,” Graham’s motion reads.

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis has written that Graham’s testimony is vital to interpreting “a multistate, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” The Washington Post reports.

Lower courts have argued that Graham’s calls to Georgia election officials were simply done in good faith for congressionally certifying President Joe Biden’s win, according to CNN.

The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals retorts that “communications and coordination with the Trump campaign regarding its post-election efforts in Georgia, public statements regarding the 2020 election, and efforts to ‘cajole’ or ‘exhort’ Georgia election officials” are not legislative activities protected by the Speech and Debate Clause.”

Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern says Thomas’ move is “not unusual”

x I wouldn't read too much into this. Thomas is maintaining the status quo while the parties finish briefing, then the full court will weigh in. Not unusual. https://t.co/DsYH1z7roP — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 24, 2022

What complicates (and blows one’s mind) is the role Thomas’ wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, played in order to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential win. She was so desperate, in fact, that she emailed 29 Arizona lawmakers in November and December 2020, sometimes twice.

The Washington Post reported that Thomas additionally emailed two GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin as well—Sen. Kathy Bernier, then chair of the Senate elections committee, and state Rep. Gary Tauchen—pressing them to “choose” their own presidential electors, despite the fact that electors are chosen by the voters, not MAGA insurrectionists.

After this most recent news broke, political reporter Chris Geidner tweeted, “Although likely just a temporary order, this does tell us that none of the reporting over this year has led Thomas to recuse himself in cases involving the 2020 election and efforts to overturn the presidential election results, despite his wife’s involvement in those efforts,” political reporter Chris Geidner writes.

x Although likely just a temporary order, this does tell us that none of the reporting over this year has led Thomas to recuse himself in cases involving the 2020 election and efforts to overturn the presidential election results, despite his wife’s involvement in those efforts. — Chris “Subscribe to Law Dork!” Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 24, 2022

