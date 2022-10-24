Republicans have to rely on shadowy billionaires to compete for the Senate

Grassroots support matters so much more than billionaires dollars.

After Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) blew more than $150 million of what the National Republican Senatorial Committee had brought in for the 2022 cycle on who knows what, Republican senate candidates have turned to where Republicans always turn—the dark side. They’ve been on the receiving end of nearly $1 billion in unaccountable money, the stuff of millionaires and billionaires who won’t disclose their identities, according to analysis from National Public Radio.

It’s accounted for 86% of the funding for GOP television ads. It’s the majority chunk for Democrats, as well, at 55%, but Republicans would have been virtually blacked out of the ads war this cycle if not for being bailed out by the millionaires and billionaires and PACs. NPR points out a critical factor here that helps Democrats—the campaigns themselves get much better ad rates than the PACs, so the same amount of money raised by campaigns from grassroots donors versus a PAC buys a ton more air time.

This continues to give Democrats—who are getting help from real grassroots small donors and have actual people support—an edge, but it’s still going to be a tough slog against the slime for the next few weeks.