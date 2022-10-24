Right-wing robocallers plead guilty to 14 counts of fraud, face whopping $2500 fine

While Burkman and Kohl’s attempted defense of their actions, under the First Amendment, was dismissed easily months ago, Ohio prosecutors seem to have felt that the speediest course of action was getting this deal that includes the two losers to pay the $2,500 fine they were facing as well as agree to a charge that could result in a maximum of one year in prison. Fingers crossed!

Wohl and Burkman are still facing a similar set of charges in Michigan in a separate case, as well as a civil charge in New York, under the Key Klux Klan Act. The calls which targeted voters in Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, and Cleveland, included claims that registering to vote could lead to debt collection, outstanding warrant prosecution, and police arrests. It was gross, and as email correspondence between the two men and others has shown, intended to be exactly as racist as it sounds.

In August of last year, the FCC handed down a $5.1 million fine against the fraudsters for not simply being racist liar dirtbags. The fine came after an investigation showed that the two scumbags couldn’t even be bothered to get the correct permissions to make any robocalls in the first place. As anyone with a phone can attest, it is hard to be so incompetent you can’t be bothered to get over the clearly low bar needed to make robocalls these days. The two men will be sentenced in an Ohio court on Nov. 29.

Here’s a reminder of one of the purposely deceitful robocalls Wohl and Burkman created and sent out to tens of thousands of potential Democratic voters.

Here’s a reminder concerning justice in America.

x Left: Jack Burkman & Jacob Wohl guilty of felony election fraud targeting minorities

•Face max 1 year prison



Right: Black woman Crystal Mason filed an uncounted provisional ballot on the advice of a poll worker

•5 years prison



The system isn’t broken—it’s working as intended. pic.twitter.com/4JjEH2YEHT — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) October 25, 2022

