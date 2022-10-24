Right-wing robocallers plead guilty to 14 counts of fraud, face whopping $2500 fine

Bump Story
PUBLISHED TO
TAGS
- BLM
- DonaldTrump
- ElectionFraud
- Elections
- JackBurkman
- Justice
- Michigan
- Ohio
- PleaDeal
- Race
- Racism
- Recommended
- Robocalls
- VoterSupression
- MAGA
- JacobWohl
Tag History
Tag History
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- JacobWohl created by Walter Einenkel at 10/24/2022 02:57 PM
- BLM ElectionFraud Elections Justice Michigan Ohio PleaDeal Race Racism Robocalls trump VoterSupression MAGA JacobWohl created by Nova Land at 10/24/2022 04:52 PM
- BLM DonaldTrump ElectionFraud Elections Justice Michigan Ohio PleaDeal Race Racism Robocalls VoterSupression MAGA JacobWohl created by Nova Land at 10/24/2022 04:52 PM
- BLM DonaldTrump ElectionFraud Elections JackBurkman Justice Michigan Ohio PleaDeal Race Racism Robocalls VoterSupression MAGA JacobWohl created by Nova Land at 10/24/2022 04:52 PM
Loading comments...
Comments are closed on this story.