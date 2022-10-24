Climate groups take aim at 'produced water,' an oil and gas byproduct containing deadly compounds

The proposed reuse of an oil and gas production byproduct is facing opposition from environmental advocates who caution that there is simply no way to properly decontaminate it. The byproduct known as produced water is generated during the extraction process, as a majority of rocks containing fossil fuels also contain water. The quality of that water varies dependent on the rock formation itself, the means of extracting oil and gas, and many other factors. Though the U.S. Geological Survey has conducted studies on produced waters, there remains a major gap in research.
It’s nearly impossible to properly treat produced waters—which are often high in salinity and can contain dangerous chemicals like benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and xylene in addition to fracking fluids—without knowing exactly what’s in them from extraction location to extraction location, though the Department of Energy believes most produced water is safe for “for fire control, power generation, vehicle and equipment washing, and even non-edible crop irrigation.” Not so, insist activists who protested along the Rio Grande recently.
