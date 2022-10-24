Climate groups take aim at 'produced water,' an oil and gas byproduct containing deadly compounds

“It’s no secret that the industry’s strategy is to relabel their waste,” WildEarth Guardians director Rebecca Sobel told Source New Mexico. “so that they can more cheaply dump it into rivers, onto crops and into drinking water supplies.” The demonstration Sobel and others participated in coincided with last week’s New Water for New Mexico conference held at the Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque.

The conference was hosted by the 501(c)6 nonprofit New Mexico Desalination Association, which has faced its own controversies in the past due to State Engineer John D’Antonio serving on New Mexico Desalination Association’s board of directors. As state engineer, D’Antonio is responsible for overseeing New Mexico’s water resources. His position on the nonprofit board undoubtedly presents a conflict of interest. Given that information, environmental groups were understandably skeptical of what went on at the New Water for New Mexico conference.

Someone in the water contamination industry insisted to Source New Mexico that produced water could be treated and safely used, though she conceded that much of those waters initially contain deadly chemicals. According to the New Mexico Environment Department, up to seven times more produced water is generated from onshore activity than oil and gas. While all that water “going to waste” sounds bad on its own, its existence should make clear the fact there is no environmentally friendly way to make the most out of the fossil fuel industry.

