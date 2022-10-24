House Republicans cackle over unhatched election eggs, plot end to democracy

“The problem with Ukraine funding support in the House is not Ukraine,” Turner told reporters. “It’s all the things that are being attached to it that have nothing to do with Ukraine,” speaking of the funding bill that will have to be passed by Dec. 13, when the current continuing resolution expires. If Republicans win either chamber, he said, “it’s going to be difficult to get Republicans to support anything as the Democrats try to get over the line a number of spending bills that are going to be an amalgamation of unrelated items that they want to get done before they lose those gavels.”

That Turner is being so careful to suggest that the GOP wouldn’t entirely abandon Ukraine is curious, since his leader, Kevin McCarthy, already suggested he’ll crater to Trump and his acolytes and do Russia’s bidding. “I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy said last week when asked about the future of Ukraine funding under a Republican-held Congress. “It’s not a free blank check.”

Turner might be smarter than McCarthy enough to know you’re not supposed to say that out loud, so instead, he went with the “unrelated” line. That’s also going to be what Republicans will argue if Democrats try to do something to de-weaponize the debt limit next year. McCarthy has already rubber-stamped plans to threaten default on the debt ceiling to force cuts Social Security, Medicare, and safety-net programs. It’s economic terrorism that Democrats will need to thwart before the end of the year.

The combined issues of debt ceiling default and abandoning Ukraine also pose real national security threats as well as danger to democracy and stability around the globe. Historian Timothy Snyder, a leading writer and thinker on democracy and the rising global authoritarianism, spoke of the dangers with the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent.

He takes the Republican threat “very seriously, because democracy around the world depends on Ukrainians winning this war,” he told Sargent. “We are actually on the verge of winning in Ukraine. We’re also on the verge of a tipping point back toward democratic institutions, and I don’t mean just in the West; I mean around the world. An awful lot hinges on Russia losing and Ukraine winning.”

“The tipping point can also go the other way,” he continued. “If the Ukrainians hadn’t fought—or if they had already lost—we would have already seen a tipping point where authoritarianism and Putin-style nihilism would be much more popular.” He added, “Right now, we have an opportunity for a positive tipping point. We could throw it all away if we do the wrong thing after November. Things could go either extremely well or extremely poorly.”

The threat is just as real when it comes to global economic security with the debt ceiling. Even making the kind of threats the Republicans are currently engaging in is potentially destabilizing. Pile on top of that the threat that the world’s most successful democracy is vulnerable to the Big Lie and the authoritarian impulses that have taken over the Republican Party. We’re at a pretty terrifying inflection point.

Fixing it all is not going to be easy, but we still can. We have to. It’s never been more important to elect Democrats at every level. A very good start for making sure we do that is the slate of Daily Kos-endorsed candidates.

Republicans have accelerated their attacks on our democracy in advance of the 2022 election. Help defend democracy by chipping in $5 to progressive grassroots orgs in battleground states.

Here’s a comprehensive list of the ways you can get involved to change the outcome of the 2022 election, why these activities will make a difference, and how to decide which ones are right for you. Scroll down to look at all of your options.

How should we be reading the 2022 polls, in light of shifting margins and past misses? In this week’s episode of The Downballot Public Policy Polling's Tom Jensen joins us to explain how his firm weights polls to reflect the likely electorate; why Democratic leads in most surveys this year should be treated as smaller than they appear because undecided voters lean heavily anti-Biden; and the surprisingly potent impact abortion has had on moving the needle with voters despite our deep polarization.