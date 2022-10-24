Charlie Crist makes Ron DeSantis look very weak by asking him the most simple question during debate

Crist asked DeSantis, “You talk about Joe Biden a lot. I understand you think you're going to be running against him. I can see how you might get confused.” Teehee. “But you're running for governor. You're running for governor. And I have a question for you. You're running for governor. Why don't you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them, if you're reelected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor?” At this point, DeSantis went from looking like a ghoul ready to speak to a ghoul who wanted to go back under the bridge he terrorizes people from.

But Crist wasn’t done, and while DeSantis waited for the clock to run out, Crist continued, “Yes or no? Yes or no, Ron? Will you serve a full four year term if you're reelected governor of Florida? It's not a tough question. It's a fair question. He won't tell you.”

Enjoy.

MAGA conspiracy theorists want to seize our elections and rig them. Fight back by chipping in $1 each to Democrats running in the most competitive contests for secretary of state.

There are thousands of elections on the ballot this year, and Democratic campaigns all over the country need your help to get out the vote. Mobilize is your one-stop shop to get connected with campaigns anywhere in the country that need volunteers to call, text, write, and knock on doors. Click here to view GOTV opportunities near you.

On Daily Kos’ The Brief, we speak with polling giant Drew Linzer, who runs polling firm CIVIQs and comes in to talk about a new poll his team conducted for Daily Kos. He is also here to explain, as a professional, how to not stress out every time you see a poll going your way or the other way. One thing is for sure, though: We are living in historic times, and what that means for these midterms cannot be easily predicted—so get out the vote!